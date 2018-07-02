It's been a busy year for fans of sci-fi, fantasy and superhero flicks, with geeky sequels and series blowing away viewers and box office records. But are those the movies that've set tongues wagging most?
Here're the films with the most user reviews on CNET sister site Metacritic, counted down to the most discussed movie of 2018. Click through the gallery to see the 19 hit flicks that had viewers racing to share their thoughts.
Wes Anderson's stop-motion fantasy Isle of Dogs had fans talking about the sumptuous visuals, but the film was dogged by criticism for its lack of female characters and problematic approach to the Japanese setting.
The R-rated comedy genre tends to be a tough game in terms of both quality and box office, but Game Night was well-received by viewers for its comic twists and a scene-stealing turn from Jesse Plemons.
Netflix pulled a fast one when it dropped The Cloverfield Paradox without warning on Super Bowl Sunday, sparking a conversation about the unusual marketing tactic -- anything to distract from the fact the movie is utter tosh.