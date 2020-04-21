CNET makes pizza!

Andrew Hoyle, our lead editor for the UK, made two pizzas this weekend (those gorgeous rounds of dough in the first shot were his). This one has roast bell pepper, courgette (aka zucchini), red onion and salami.
"I'd call my crust technique 'rustic,'" says smart home and appliances Associate Editor Molly Price. "It's filled with sauteed mushrooms and green peppers, spinach, mozzarella and Italian sausage. Topped with home-mixed tomato sauce and grated parm."
As wholesome as it gets (with bonus quarantine fort)
"We're not super adventurous nor are we culinary experts," says Senior Reporter Maggie Reardon. "So it's just plain cheese pizzas with store-bought pizza dough for my kiddos. I managed to snag some premade pizza dough at the store a couple of weeks ago and froze it. I've been defrosting as needed. We made personal pizzas for lunch today. My 5-year-old has 'Pizza Mondays' at his preschool, so we're trying to keep the tradition going at home."
Laura Cucullu, our senior editor for features and programming, describes her cast iron pizza thusly:
"Cast-iron skillet deep dish: black olives, kale, red/yellow peppers, italian sausage and a creamery's worth of cheese.
"I stopped using my pizza stone when I learned the cast-iron trick, I find it crisps up better and you can just as easily do thin crust as well. (Plus, you know, Southern. Anything I can cook in my Nina's cast iron, I will.)
"This is the recipe that got me started way back when. Store-bought dough works just fine."
Don't let the lack of a pizza stone stop you from making delicious pizza, especially if you own a waffle iron. Smart home Senior Editor Ry Crist used his recent waffle maker round-up as an excuse to experiment.
"Stupid easy, just fold crescent roll dough over cheese and your toppings of choice and toss in the waffle maker for a few minutes," says Ry. "The Pillsbury crusts cook amazingly well in a waffle iron (and, pizza aside, you could fill them with any thing you like)."
Always with a unique angle, Editor at Large Scott Stein says, "I didn't do pizza: I did focaccia. Kids loved it just the same. Flour, oil, yeast, Parmesan, herbs, tomatoes. Took about an hour and a half for the whole thing."
"I couldn't find yeast anywhere in London," says Senior Copy Editor Sarah McDermott, "but I did make pasta and sauce for the first time and I don't feel like enough people have told me I did a good job yet." Sarah, you did a great job.
Listen. When you're assigned to cook pizza for a story, and you've never made pizza before and you only have one packet of yeast, this is what happens. "This pizza looks like it was made by a child," said one commenter in our story about how to make pizza dough in an Instant Pot.
Thanks, friend.
I don't bake much, but I am a decent cook. The pickled onions on top of that undercooked flap of dough? I made them. They're fantastic. Here's the recipe. Put them on anything and enjoy.