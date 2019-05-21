A tour through The Future of Everything in NYC

For over a month now the subways of New York City have been plastered with posters advertising the "Future of Everything Festival," so naturally I just had to see what sorts of newfangled robots and AI were housed in the show. I wasn't alone, the line to get in stretched way down the block.
The show floor was relatively small at this speaker-heavy tech conference, and a number of products were things that have been out on the market for a year or more, but there were a few interesting items to share with you.