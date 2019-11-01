Esto también se puede leer en español.

The best phones to give in 2019

The holidays are around the corner and when it comes to gifting (or receiving) a phone, there are tons of options to choose from. No matter your budget this holiday season, there's a right phone for the person you have in mind. Read on to see what the best phones are right now and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.

Read the article
Published: November 1, 2019
Apple iPhone 11

Starting at $700, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier model Apple has ever made. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too. It also houses the latest and fastest Apple processors, making it among the fastest iPhones ever.  

$699.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools.

$1,099.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo: Angela Lang/CNET
Apple iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 (and 8 Plus) is the only iPhone with a home button that Apple still sells new. If you're not a fan of swiping up to get to your home screen, but still want a powerful iPhone, this is the best and most affordable one at $449.  

$599.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
Apple iPhone XR

A year after its release, the iPhone XR is still a fantastic choice. It's fast, has a bright and colorful scree and at $600 is one of the best phone values out there.     

$544.87 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo: Josh Miller/CNET
OnePlus 7 Pro

Phones nowadays are constantly one-upping each other with pop-up selfie cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors and multiple rear cameras. The OnePlus 7 Pro has such features du jour to keep its fans enticed. But in addition to these features, it's the phone's $669 (6GB of RAM/128GB) starting price that is the deal maker (There's also an 8GB/256GB variant that costs $699 and will be the one available from T-Mobile.)

$627.13 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo: Angela Lang/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S10E

As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories.

$749.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Google Pixel 3A

The new-for-2019 Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.)

$399.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Photo: Angela Lang/CNET
Motorola Moto G7

The Moto G7 is one of the most affordable and reliable phones. Though its single speaker doesn't offer the greatest sound, and it takes mediocre low-light photos and video, the G7 has dual rear cameras, an enduring battery life and a sleek design. It also charges really quickly, which is useful when you need to juice up while on the go.

$217.95 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
