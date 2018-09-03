The best anime cosplay of the Crunchyroll Expo

CNET también está disponible en español.
This Labor Day weekend the San Jose Convention Center transformed to celebrate the second edition of the Crunchyroll Expo, a celebration of all things manga, anime and cosplay.
We were blown away by the talent of the attendees that showed up to give life to their favorite characters and you will find the most impressive cosplayers we saw.
Let's start with Tanie and her version of Princess Mononoke.
And here we can take a look at the complete costume of @smolpixel_ and her rendition of San from the Hayao Miyazaki film, Princess Mononoke.
@kiyotanimoto turned into Ryu, the protagonist from the Capcom series, Street Fighter.
The character was created by Manabu Takemura and designed by Takashi Nishiyama, debuting in 1987 as the lead of the first installment of the video game series.
It looks like Ryu is getting ready to show us a Hadouken.
The cosplayer @ayel.cosplay turned into Juri, a character that appeared for the first time in the video game Super Street Fighter IV.
The Capcom character is from Korea and specializes in Taekwondo.
Check out this M. Bison by @deadpouch from the Street Fighter.
Bison, also known as The Dictator, showed up for the first time in Street Fighter II as a non-playable boss.
Junko is the Ultimate Fashionista of Hope's Peak Academy's Class 78th from the series Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc.
Cosplayer @quuebd becomes Junko from Danganronpa.
Cosplayer @aristargirl is dressed up as this character from Fate/Grand Order.
Kagura is the protagonist of the series Gintama and a member Yato Tribe.
@Mochisama transformed into Kagura of the series Gintama. This anime series was inspired in the manga created by Sorachi Hideaki.
@mintycat3 is Shuten-douji from Fate/Grand Order.
The cosplayer @crymecat gives us a gender bending version of the video game character Mega Man.
This cosplayer's rendition of Cardcaptor Sakura.
@Alyssadambeck show us her rendition of Shimakaze from anime television series Kantai Collection.
Shimakaze holding her robot familia Rensouhou-chans.
This impressive armor belongs to Morder, a character also known as Saber of Red or The Knight of Treachery. She is the saber servant of the Holy Grail War of Fate/Apocrypha and is brought to us by cosplayer @dekisui.
@Lillipopheidi13 cosplaying as Camie Utsushimi from My Hero Academia and @Meiguro is Gilgamesh from Fate.
@Azak_von_krieg shows us his version of the Warrior of Chaos from the Warhammer Fantasy Battle game.
Rei is the main protagonist from Neon Genesis Evangelion and the pilot of Evangelion Unit-00.
@Sinnedoll showing us her rendition of Rei Ayanami from the franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion.
Cosplayers @hikari_lavende show us Umi Sonoda and Kotori Minami, the main characters of the anime series Love Live!.
Cosplayer @remanoir dressed up like Gudako and @luffyxiiiii is Gudao, both from My Hero Academia.
Goddess Madoka from the manga series Puella Magi Madoka Magica. Cosplay by @mikumikuv3.
@gg_tinaberry is Shadaloo Cammy from Street Fighter.
I ran into a gathering of cosplayers that dressed up like characters from the Final Fantasy XV video game.
@Mr_projectile is Noctis, the main protagonist of Final Fantasy XV.
A close up at the amazing work of Noctis' sword.
@Lovi.d is Artoria Pendragon, also known as Saber Lily from Fate/Grand Order.
Saber Lily is often called White Saber.
This cosplayer's depiction of Roy Mustang from Full Metal Alchemist.
The trio @daytimegremlinscosplay turned into gender bending versions of Bakungo, Prince Shoto Todoroki and Kirishima from the anime seroes My Hero Academia.
This shadow trooper is from the Star Wars franchise. It took cosplayer @jj510to415 one week and two days to finish.
A shadow trooper kneeling in front of Lord Darth Vader, guarded by an Elite Praetorian Guard.
Cosplayers @gennei_haku and @yu_i.i_ show us two versions of Earl Ciel Phantomhive from the anime series Kuroshitsuji, also known as Black Butler.
This cosplay duet of the series My Hero Academia is brought to you by @feisty_vee and @camislyce.
The cosplayer @teatren gives life to Kiki from the film Kiki's Delivery Service by Studio Ghibli.
