The best anime cosplay of the Crunchyroll Expo

Crunchyroll Expo​

This Labor Day weekend the San Jose Convention Center transformed to celebrate the second edition of the Crunchyroll Expo, a celebration of all things manga, anime and cosplay.

We were blown away by the talent of the attendees that showed up to give life to their favorite characters and you will find the most impressive cosplayers we saw.

Let's start with Tanie and her version of Princess Mononoke.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
1
of 44

Princess Mononoke

And here we can take a look at the complete costume of @smolpixel_ and her rendition of San from the Hayao Miyazaki film, Princess Mononoke.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
2
of 44

Ryu from Street Fighter

@kiyotanimoto turned into Ryu, the protagonist from the Capcom series, Street Fighter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
3
of 44

Ryu from Street Fighter

The character was created by Manabu Takemura and designed by Takashi Nishiyama, debuting in 1987 as the lead of the first installment of the video game series.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
4
of 44

Ryu from Street Fighter

It looks like Ryu is getting ready to show us a Hadouken.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
5
of 44

Juri Han

The cosplayer @ayel.cosplay turned into Juri, a character that appeared for the first time in the video game Super Street Fighter IV.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
6
of 44

Juri Han from Street Fighter

The Capcom character is from Korea and specializes in Taekwondo.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
7
of 44

M. Bison

Check out this M. Bison by @deadpouch from the Street Fighter. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
8
of 44

The complete look

Bison, also known as The Dictator, showed up for the first time in Street Fighter II as a non-playable boss.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
9
of 44

Junko Enoshima

Junko is the Ultimate Fashionista of Hope's Peak Academy's Class 78th from the series Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
10
of 44

Junko Enoshima

Cosplayer @quuebd becomes Junko from Danganronpa.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
11
of 44

Quetzalcoatl from Fate Grand Order

Cosplayer @aristargirl is dressed up as this character from Fate/Grand Order.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
12
of 44

Kagura of Gintama

Kagura is the protagonist of the series Gintama and a member Yato Tribe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
13
of 44

Kagura of Gintama

@Mochisama transformed into Kagura of the series Gintama. This anime series was inspired in the manga created by Sorachi Hideaki.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
14
of 44

Shuten-douji

@mintycat3 is Shuten-douji from Fate/Grand Order.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
15
of 44

Mega Man

The cosplayer @crymecat gives us a gender bending version of the video game character Mega Man.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
16
of 44

Sakura

This cosplayer's rendition of Cardcaptor Sakura.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
17
of 44

Destroyer Shimakaze

@Alyssadambeck show us her rendition of Shimakaze from anime television series Kantai Collection.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
18
of 44

Rensouhou-chans and Shimakaze

Shimakaze holding her robot familia Rensouhou-chans.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
19
of 44

Mordred from Fate

This impressive armor belongs to Morder, a character also known as Saber of Red or The Knight of Treachery. She is the saber servant of the Holy Grail War of Fate/Apocrypha and is brought to us by cosplayer @dekisui.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
20
of 44

Camie and Gilgamesh

@Lillipopheidi13 cosplaying as Camie Utsushimi from My Hero Academia and @Meiguro is Gilgamesh from Fate.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
21
of 44

Warrior of Chaos

@Azak_von_krieg shows us his version of the Warrior of Chaos from the  Warhammer Fantasy Battle game.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
22
of 44

Rei Ayanami

Rei is the main protagonist from Neon Genesis Evangelion and the pilot of Evangelion Unit-00.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
23
of 44

Rei Ayanami

@Sinnedoll showing us her rendition of Rei Ayanami from the franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
24
of 44

Umi and Kotori

Cosplayers @hikari_lavende show us Umi Sonoda and Kotori Minami, the main characters of the anime series Love Live!.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
25
of 44

Gudako and Gudao

Cosplayer @remanoir dressed up like Gudako and @luffyxiiiii is Gudao, both from My Hero Academia.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
26
of 44

Goddess Madoka

Goddess Madoka from the manga series Puella Magi Madoka Magica. Cosplay by @mikumikuv3.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
27
of 44

Shadaloo Cammy

@gg_tinaberry is Shadaloo Cammy from Street Fighter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
28
of 44

Noctis, Aranea and Cor

I ran into a gathering of cosplayers that dressed up like characters from the Final Fantasy XV video game.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
29
of 44

Noctis Lucis Caelum

@Mr_projectile is Noctis, the main protagonist of Final Fantasy XV.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
30
of 44

Noctis sword

A close up at the amazing work of Noctis' sword.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
31
of 44

Saber Lily

@Lovi.d is Artoria Pendragon, also known as 
Saber Lily from Fate/Grand Order.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
32
of 44

Saber Lily

Saber Lily is often called White Saber.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
33
of 44

Flame alchemist

This cosplayer's depiction of Roy Mustang from Full Metal Alchemist. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
34
of 44

chrunchyroll-expo-2018-7764

The trio @daytimegremlinscosplay turned into gender bending versions of Bakungo, Prince Shoto Todoroki and Kirishima from the anime seroes My Hero Academia.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
35
of 44

Shadow stormtrooper

This shadow trooper is from the Star Wars franchise. It took cosplayer @jj510to415 one week and two days to finish.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
36
of 44

Pledging allegiance

A shadow trooper kneeling in front of Lord Darth Vader, guarded by an Elite Praetorian Guard.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
37
of 44

Cosplayers @gennei_haku and @yu_i.i_ show us two versions of Earl Ciel Phantomhive from the anime series Kuroshitsuji, also known as Black Butler.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
38
of 44

Mount Lady and Midnight

This cosplay duet of the series My Hero Academia is brought to you by @feisty_vee and @camislyce.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
39
of 44

Kiki

The cosplayer @teatren gives life to Kiki from the film Kiki's Delivery Service by Studio Ghibli.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
40
of 44

Crunchyroll Expo 2018

Keep clicking through to see more cosplay photos from Crunchyroll Expo 2018.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
41
of 44

Crunchyroll Expo 2018

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
42
of 44

Crunchyroll Expo 2018

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
43
of 44

Crunchyroll Expo 2018

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
44
of 44
