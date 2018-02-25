CNET también está disponible en español.

Studio Ghibli pop-up shop

The photo-op

Books Kinokuniya

Her Universe

A Kiki kinda blouse

Surprise!

Not your ordinary towels

Totoro was everywhere

All sizes

Three dimensional puzzles!

Chihiro

Bathroom break

Totoro welcomes you to the bathroom

The washlet

The smart toilet

Make you own soot sprite

A wall of soot sprites

More incredible puzzles

Kiki inspired purse

More surprises

The exclusives

Postcards and more

Princess Mononoke

Happy birthday, Totoro!

Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki, is throwing a pop-up shop party in San Francisco to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film "My Neighbor Totoro." 

Join us we explore the swag on offer at the shop, all reflective of the unique world of Studio Ghibli. 

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

This wall is the perfect place to take a souvenir photo. Recognize the characters on the wall? Tell me about it on Twitter @TaniaGlezAZ.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Books Kinokuniya is one of the hosts of the pop-up shop. Its display includes DVDs and books such as "My Neighbor Totoro," "The Art of Howl's Moving Castle," "Spirited Away," and even some editions in Japanese.

Most of the merchandise comes directly from Japan and will only be available at the pop-up shop.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Studio Ghibli-inspired creations from Her Universe are also available at the shop. 

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

This blouse is inspired by the movie "Kiki's Delivery Service."

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

A lot of the small envelopes around the store contain surprises. You can see some of the available contents in these boxes, but you don't know which one you'll be getting. 

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

I was a little skeptical of these towels at first. But open them and you can see the incredible artistry in each piece.

Note that the stand is made from recycled cardboard. A big part of the message of "Totoro" is reconnecting with nature and protecting the environment.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

You'll find all kinds of plush toys.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Photo by Tania González/CNET

This display shows some beautiful three-dimensional puzzles, including this one featuring with Kiki on her broom.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

My personal favorite: Chihiro.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

If you're attending the event, be sure to check out the immersive bathroom experience, courtesy of Toto

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

The bathrooms are decorated with big Totoros or portraits with scenes from the movies.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

I've never tried a smart toilet before so I had to explore it because, well, I work at CNET. 

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Check out the projections, music and tour guide in my Instagram highlights.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

You can create your own sprite and put it on display.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

I saw clever ones that others had made. I'm sure this wall will soon be completely covered with sprites.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

The pop-up shop opened its doors to the public Saturday and will remain open through March 18 daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 190 King St. in San Francisco. You have to make online reservations to get into the store and you can do that here.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

The film "Kiki Delivery Service" inspired this Her Universe purse. 

See more Studio Ghibli-inspired designs in the Her Universe runway gallery from our San Diego Comic-Con 2017 coverage.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

80 percent of the merchandise in the San Francisco store was shipped from Japan.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

The black and white T-shirts on the table are exclusive to the pop-up shop. 

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Photo by Tania González/CNET

Photo by Tania González/CNET
Studio Ghibli fetes 'My Neighbor Totoro' at 30 with swag galore

Published:
