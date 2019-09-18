The Apple Watch got some bold upgrades last year, including a larger screen and an onboard ECG sensor that detects heart arrhythmia. But Apple didn't do anything to improve it as an everyday watch, one that tells the time. So, one of the weirdest things I came to begrudgingly accept about the Apple Watch -- along with having to charge it every night -- was that the screen stayed off until you lifted your arm or tapped it on.

After a week of living with the new Apple Watch Series 5 ( ), which goes on sale Sept. 20, I can report that its long overdue always-on display delivers what I've wanted. It's an upgrade that I notice a lot, because now I can glance at the time when I'm typing. Or casually watching TV. Or driving. No more weird arm-twists. And no more awkward comparisons to other always-on smartwatches, including the Pebble, Amazfit Bip, Fitbit Versa 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch or Google Wear OS watches.

The always-on display is the key new feature in the Apple Watch Series 5.

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

The other main upgrades are:

A compass (magnetometer), which points you in the right direction when navigating with maps -- the iPhone 3GS

-- the 3GS An international SOS trigger on cellular watches (no cellular contract needed)

New premium (more expensive) finishes in titanium and ceramic

That's it. If you're not interested in any of these features, you can now get last year's Apple Watch Series 4 on clearance from plenty of retailers. (Right now savings seem to be about $50, but other deals could pop up over the holidays.) Or, if you don't need the Series 4's larger 40 or 44mm display, or ECG, Apple is continuing to sell the 38mm and 42mm Series 3 at the new official price of $199, which is basically what the watch's sale price had been most of the last year.

All that said, the new display is a killer feature. I've been wearing an aluminum Apple Watch Series 5, and I fell in love with the always-on addition. It's now weird to look at the older models without it. But... it's not always what you might think it is.

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

Always-on makes me feel more normal

I'm now using the Apple Watch more like a normal watch. And I think about all the people everywhere with Apple Watches on, showing blank dark screens. That's eventually going to change. Interesting watch faces will show up. Maybe ones that match bands.

Apple's new watch faces in the company's newest version of its watch software, WatchOS 6, are great, and there are dozens of watch faces now (34) with hundreds of variations. A solar dial face shows sunset and sunrise, with room for adding other bits of info like the weather or what date it is. Fresh information-rich watch faces like Meridian and Modular Compact offer new mixes of shortcuts to apps. Download WatchOS 6 before you get a new Apple Watch, because its added features like podcasts and an ambient noise meter could make your old watch feel new.

But still, even with these options, I find myself getting bored and looking for novelty. I'd like a watch face store for third-party developers to add unique designs, and that still hasn't arrived. The always-on feature further cements that desire. Maybe this will pave the way for Apple to allow third-party watch faces. Perhaps a curated collection from well-known designers to start? I'd buy a few.

Apple's making the always-on display work via new OLED display technology that slows and dims the display, freezing animations but offering up that always-on readout. One side benefit: the screen auto-adjusts better in low light, like in movie theaters. It'll be interesting to see if this display tech ends up in other devices, including future iPhones -- which a lot of people still use as their main device for telling time. (Just for comparison, Samsung first launched an always-on display feature in its phones with the Galaxy S7 in 2016.)

Here are some quick facts about the Apple Watch's always-on display: