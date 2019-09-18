CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Always-on display makes it feel like a real watch

By
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm silver aluminum case, white sport band)

(Part #: MWVD2)

15 Related Models

CNET may get a commission from these offers.
Compare These

The Good Apple's watch adds an always-on display, so it can show the time all the time. An added compass aids navigation and improves elevation readings. Cellular models gain an international SOS mode.

The Bad Battery life remains a day and a half at best. No new health features, and the watch lacks native sleep tracking. Needs an iPhone to set up and work. Offers only Apple's growing but limited selection of watch faces.

The Bottom Line Apple's subtly improved update to its watch adds a key overdue feature and improved software, but remains largely the same great smartwatch as last year.

8.3 Overall
  • Design 9
  • Battery 6
  • Performance 9
  • Software 9
  • Features 8

Review Sections

The Apple Watch got some bold upgrades last year, including a larger screen and an onboard ECG sensor that detects heart arrhythmia. But Apple didn't do anything to improve it as an everyday watch, one that tells the time. So, one of the weirdest things I came to begrudgingly accept about the Apple Watch -- along with having to charge it every night -- was that the screen stayed off until you lifted your arm or tapped it on.

After a week of living with the new Apple Watch Series 5 ($415 at Amazon), which goes on sale Sept. 20, I can report that its long overdue always-on display delivers what I've wanted. It's an upgrade that I notice a lot, because now I can glance at the time when I'm typing. Or casually watching TV. Or driving. No more weird arm-twists. And no more awkward comparisons to other always-on smartwatches, including the PebbleAmazfit Bip, Fitbit Versa 2Samsung Galaxy Watch or Google Wear OS watches.

The always-on display is the key new feature in the Apple Watch Series 5.

09-apple-watch-series-5
View full gallery

The Solar Dial watch face, maybe one of my new favorites (you can get it with WatchOS 6, you don't need a new watch for this).

 Sarah Tew/CNET

The other main upgrades are:

  • A compass (magnetometer), which points you in the right direction when navigating with maps -- the iPhone has had one since the 3GS
  • An international SOS trigger on cellular watches (no cellular contract needed)
  • New premium (more expensive) finishes in titanium and ceramic

That's it. If you're not interested in any of these features, you can now get last year's Apple Watch Series 4 on clearance from plenty of retailers. (Right now savings seem to be about $50, but other deals could pop up over the holidays.) Or, if you don't need the Series 4's larger 40 or 44mm display, or ECG, Apple is continuing to sell the 38mm and 42mm Series 3 at the new official price of $199, which is basically what the watch's sale price had been most of the last year.

All that said, the new display is a killer feature. I've been wearing an aluminum Apple Watch Series 5, and I fell in love with the always-on addition. It's now weird to look at the older models without it. But... it's not always what you might think it is.

15-apple-watch-series-5
View full gallery

Always-on mode dims the display, and changes some watch faces slightly.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Always-on makes me feel more normal

I'm now using the Apple Watch more like a normal watch. And I think about all the people everywhere with Apple Watches on, showing blank dark screens. That's eventually going to change. Interesting watch faces will show up. Maybe ones that match bands.

Apple's new watch faces in the company's newest version of its watch software, WatchOS 6, are great, and there are dozens of watch faces now (34) with hundreds of variations. A solar dial face shows sunset and sunrise, with room for adding other bits of info like the weather or what date it is. Fresh information-rich watch faces like Meridian and Modular Compact offer new mixes of shortcuts to apps. Download WatchOS 6 before you get a new Apple Watch, because its added features like podcasts and an ambient noise meter could make your old watch feel new.

But still, even with these options, I find myself getting bored and looking for novelty. I'd like a watch face store for third-party developers to add unique designs, and that still hasn't arrived. The always-on feature further cements that desire. Maybe this will pave the way for Apple to allow third-party watch faces. Perhaps a curated collection from well-known designers to start? I'd buy a few.

Apple's making the always-on display work via new OLED display technology that slows and dims the display, freezing animations but offering up that always-on readout. One side benefit: the screen auto-adjusts better in low light, like in movie theaters. It'll be interesting to see if this display tech ends up in other devices, including future iPhones -- which a lot of people still use as their main device for telling time. (Just for comparison, Samsung first launched an always-on display feature in its phones with the Galaxy S7 in 2016.)

Here are some quick facts about the Apple Watch's always-on display:

Best Wearable Tech for 2019

All Best Wearable Tech

More Best Products

All Best Products

Now on CNET News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is for camera and battery lovers
Apple Arcade bets big on family-friendly gaming
Facebook outlines rules for content oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg

Discuss Apple Watch Series 5