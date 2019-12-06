The 50 coolest things you can get at Walmart for under $50
Whether you're looking for presents for the family or just a deal on the latest toys and gadgets for yourself, Walmart has got you covered.
The chain has a ton of kitchen items, kid's toys, home goods and more that will fit your budget. We've rounded up the 50 coolest things you can get at Walmart for under $50, so you can start checking names off your holiday list ASAP or send your family a few hints.
Lily Rose
Google Home Mini
The Google Home Mini is a smart speaker that can help you set timers, look up answers to questions, play music and more.
Victrola via Walmart.com
Luxe bidet
This luxurious bidet attachment will upgrade your toilet from boring old bathroom feature to something out of a spa. It features dual nozzles as well as a pressure knob to adjust to your preferred settings.
Razer via Walmart.com
Inverted umbrella
Save your car and your clothing from soggy protective gear! This umbrella closes the opposite way umbrellas usually do, inverting so the dry part that was over your head is now on the outside. All those little raindrops are folded up inside and not getting your bag or car floor wet.
Pyramid America via Walmart.com
Claw machine game
Your kids will love playing with this teeny arcade game. Don't worry about filling it up with prizes when you first buy it -- the Moj Moj claw machine comes with plastic eggs filled with little goodies.
Coverlab via Walmart.com
HUD GPS speedometer
Always keep your eyes on the road, not on all your car's crazy features. This gadget displays your speed and driving direction on to your windshield so you have no excuse not to see it. Plus, it has an over-speed alarm to keep you in check.
Glarry via Walmart.com
Bucking bull pool float
Crank up the fun on your pool party by busting out this floatie designed to look just like a mechanical bull. It can't throw you or spin you in circles but you're sure to have a heck of a time trying to keep from sliding off.