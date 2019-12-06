CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Pangea Brands via Walmart.com
  • 19-google-home-mini
  • 15-mandalorian-long-sleeve-tee
  • 10-mint-green-record-player
  • 4-luxe-bidet
  • 49-baby-shark-that-sings
  • 20-chromecast
  • 43-royal-bee-lol-doll
  • 24-overwatch-lengendary-edition
  • 29-razer-gaming-mouse
  • 9-inverted-umbrella
  • 48-my-robotic-pet-tumbling-hedgehog
  • 30-usb-powered-bladeless-fan
  • 8-5lb-bag-of-dehydrated-cereal-marshmallows
  • 40-green-jbl-clip-speaker
  • 28-chemex-8-cup
  • 39-fitbit-aria-smart-scale
  • 1-bamboo-monitor-riser
  • 36-onn-android-tablet
  • 3-waterfall-aquarium
  • 45-portable-espresso-machine
  • 7-nerf-motorized-blaster
  • 27-maglite-2d-led-flashlight
  • 31-himalayan-salt-lamp
  • 12-bob-ross-waffle-maker
  • 13-super-mario-doormat
  • 5-claw-machine-game
  • 6-geometric-terrarium
  • 11-wockenfuss-candies-chocolate-covered-oreos
  • 14-pet-teepee
  • 16-3d-pen
  • 17-hud-for-car
  • 18-jbl-earbuds
  • 21-play-doh-20-pack
  • 22-poker-chip-set
  • 23-dog-security-shirt
  • 25-death-star-waffle-maker
  • 26-app-controlled-robot-wheel-thing
  • 32-blanket-with-glow-in-the-dark-stars
  • 33-super-soaker-zombie-attack
  • 34-french-fries-pool-float
  • 35-ukulele
  • 2-bucking-bull-pool-float
  • 37-scooter
  • 38-running-belt-for-gadgets
  • 41-meat-claws-with-cooking-gloves
  • 42-white-hot-air-popcorn-maker
  • 44-pineapple-corer
  • 46-taco-dinosaur
  • 47-thor-vs-thanos-funko
  • 50-lego-graveyard-mystery

The 50 coolest things you can get at Walmart for under $50

Whether you're looking for presents for the family or just a deal on the latest toys and gadgets for yourself, Walmart has got you covered. 

The chain has a ton of kitchen items, kid's toys, home goods and more that will fit your budget. We've rounded up the 50 coolest things you can get at Walmart for under $50, so you can start checking names off your holiday list ASAP or send your family a few hints. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Pangea Brands via Walmart.com
1
of 51

Google Home Mini

The Google Home Mini is a smart speaker that can help you set timers, look up answers to questions, play music and more. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Google via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 51

The Mandalorian long-sleeve tee

This tee makes a great gift for a friend who just downloaded Disney Plus and is newly obsessed with the Star Wars series. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Fifth Sun via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 51

Mint green record player

This suitcase turntable is as stylish as it is functional. Play vintage records or something off your phone, using its built-in Bluetooth to stream music.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Victrola via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 51

Luxe bidet

This luxurious bidet attachment will upgrade your toilet from boring old bathroom feature to something out of a spa. It features dual nozzles as well as a pressure knob to adjust to your preferred settings. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Luxe Bidet via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 51

Baby shark that sings

Opening and closing the mouth of this cute shark puppet will sing the entire Baby Shark song. Move the mouth at different speeds to have the song over with as quickly (or very quickly) as you want. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:WowWee via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 51

Chromecast

You can stream from your phone to your TV with the cool Chromecast.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Google via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 51

LOL Surprise! Doll

LOL Surprise! dolls are the hottest toy out there, and Walmart.com has a wide variety.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:LOL Surprise! via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 51

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Give the gift of the mega-popular multiplayer shooter Overwatch this year. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Blizzard via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 51

Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse

The Razer DeathAdder Elite is perfect for anyone playing a game that requires the most accurate mouse movement. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Razer via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 51

Inverted umbrella

Save your car and your clothing from soggy protective gear! This umbrella closes the opposite way umbrellas usually do, inverting so the dry part that was over your head is now on the outside. All those little raindrops are folded up inside and not getting your bag or car floor wet. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:E-joy via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
11
of 51

My Robotic Pet tumbling hedgehog

Entertain your kids (or yourself) for hours building this 172-piece robotic hedgehog. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Thames and Kosmos via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
12
of 51

USB-powered bladeless fan

This portable desk fan won't get stuck in your hair because it doesn't have any blades. It also includes a color-changing light. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Northwest via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
13
of 51

5-pound bag of dehydrated cereal marshmallows

Who even eats the boring cereal part anyway?

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Blair Candy via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
14
of 51

JBL Clip 3 portable bluetooth speaker

This JBL Clip 3 is easy to transport and has a long battery life.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:JBL via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
15
of 51

Chemex

This coffee maker looks incredibly chic in your kitchen and makes for an amazing housewarming present. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Chemex via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
16
of 51

Fitbit Aria Air smart scale

This scale pairs with your phone and Fitbit. It will also show you your BMI in the Fitbit app.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Fitbit via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
17
of 51

Bamboo monitor riser

This stylish monitor riser includes built-in slots for things like your phone, office supplies, cups and mugs. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Gymax via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
18
of 51

Android Onn 7-inch tablet

Walmart.com reviewers love the easy setup of this tablet.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Onn via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
19
of 51

Waterfall aquarium

This small fish tank was designed to house three separate beta fish. Plus, its waterfall feature provides a constant flow of filtered water to your pets.  

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Aqueon via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 51

KitchenPro portable espresso machine

Make espresso anywhere you go with this mini handheld espresso maker. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:KitchenPRO via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21
of 51

Nerf Ultra One Motorized Blaster

This Nerf gun includes a trigger safety, and reviewers say it's easy to load.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Nerf via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
22
of 51

Maglite 2D led flashlight

This flashlight has a beam distance of 412 meters. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Maglite via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
23
of 51

Himalayan salt lamp

Bring a warm pink glow (and good vibes) anywhere you go with this Himalayan salt lamp. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Himalayan Salt Lamp via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
24
of 51

Bob Ross waffle maker

This iron makes waffles in the shape of Bob Ross, the legendary host of The Joy of Painting. Sure, why not.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Bob Ross via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
25
of 51

Super Mario doormat

Politely tell your guests to remove their shoes before entering while also subtly displaying your love of Super Mario.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Pyramid America via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
26
of 51

Claw machine game

Your kids will love playing with this teeny arcade game. Don't worry about filling it up with prizes when you first buy it -- the Moj Moj claw machine comes with plastic eggs filled with little goodies. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Moj Moj via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
27
of 51

Geometric terrarium

This pretty metal terrarium can hold air plants, rocks and gems. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Home Botanicals via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
28
of 51

Wockenfuss Candies chocolate-covered Oreos

Enjoy Oreos covered in milk and dark Wockenfuss chocolate. They're even better frozen.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Wockenfuss via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
29
of 51

Pet teepee

It's a cozy little hideaway for your small- to medium-sized pet, who definitely does not care about how cute this is. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Asewin via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
30
of 51

3D pen

Draw with this 3D printing pen that makes your artwork come to life. It includes a filament refill for your pen, stencils for inspiration and a power adapter. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Coverlab via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
31
of 51

HUD GPS speedometer

Always keep your eyes on the road, not on all your car's crazy features. This gadget displays your speed and driving direction on to your windshield so you have no excuse not to see it. Plus, it has an over-speed alarm to keep you in check. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:EEEkit via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
32
of 51

JBL earbuds

These white earbuds include an in-line microphone and remote. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:JBL via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
33
of 51

Play-Doh 20-pack

What's better than only a few colors of Play-Doh? Twenty colors of Play-Doh. Plus, they have that great retro smell.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Play-Doh via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
34
of 51

Poker chip set

Walmart shoppers love the high quality of this poker chip set.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Trademark Poker via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
35
of 51

Dog security shirt

Your pups are the protectors of your house. Now dress them like it.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Crazy Dog T-Shirts via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
36
of 51

Death Star waffle maker

The Empire's ultimate weapon is now your breakfast. That's not a moon, that's delicious.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Pangea Brands via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
37
of 51

App-controlled robotic wheel

This app-enabled robot can do cool tricks on a variety of surfaces, including turf, trail and track.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Sphero via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
38
of 51

Glow-in-the-dark blanket

This blanket is decorated with stars that glow in the dark after being exposed to light. Plus, it's machine washable. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Royal Bath via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
39
of 51

Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Ripstorm

Who knows what you'll need when the zombie invasion begins?

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Nerf Super Soaker via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
40
of 51

French fries pool float

Get your Instagram caption ready for a pic on this super cute pool floaty. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Intex via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
41
of 51

Ukulele

This basswood ukulele is lightweight and perfect for beginners. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Glarry via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
42
of 51

Bucking bull pool float

Crank up the fun on your pool party by busting out this floatie designed to look just like a mechanical bull. It can't throw you or spin you in circles but you're sure to have a heck of a time trying to keep from sliding off. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Intex via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
43
of 51

Jetson Helix kick scooter

This scooter has a light up stem and deck that you can get in pink or blue. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Jetson via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
44
of 51

EpicGadget running belt for gadgets

Keep your necessities on you while you run or bike with this water-resistant, reflective running belt.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:EpicGadget via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
45
of 51

Meat claws with cooking gloves

Protect your hands whether you're shredding or serving meat with these claws and gloves. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:BBQ Masters via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
46
of 51

Nostalgic hot-air popcorn maker

Make up to 12 cups of popcorn with this old-timey looking popcorn maker.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Nostalgia via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
47
of 51

Pineapple corer

Get the fruit out of your pineapple easily with this stainless steel pineapple corer. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Foamily via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
48
of 51

Taco dinosaur

These dinosaur-shaped taco holders are a super fun addition to your dinner table.  

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Amoldar via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
49
of 51

Thor vs. Thanos Funkos

These battling Thor and Thanos Funko Pops are available on Walmart.com.

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Funko via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
50
of 51

Lego Hidden Side augmented-reality graveyard mystery

Download the Hidden Side app and scan your creation with a phone to elevate this 335-piece Lego play set into an immersive experience. 

See it at Walmart
Published:Caption:Photo:Lego via Walmart.comDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
51
of 51
Now Reading

The 50 coolest things you can get at Walmart for under $50

Up Next

The 32 best games on the Nintendo Switch

Latest Stories

Elon Musk reportedly victorious in 'pedo guy' defamation case

Elon Musk reportedly victorious in 'pedo guy' defamation case

by
Best holiday gifts under $250 for 2019

Best holiday gifts under $250 for 2019

by
Work in silence with these TaoTronics noise-canceling headphones for just $40

Work in silence with these TaoTronics noise-canceling headphones for just $40

by
5 best standing desk converters for 2019

5 best standing desk converters for 2019

by
The Mandalorian episode 5 recap: Baby Yoda travels to an iconic planet

The Mandalorian episode 5 recap: Baby Yoda travels to an iconic planet

by