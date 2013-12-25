Prev Next
1 of 53

Got a gift card for the holidays? Here's the tech to spend it on.


Gift cards aren't as much fun to unwrap as a new console, but they do let you buy exactly what you want. Of course, we can't help if you some well-meaning but technologically unenlightened friend gifts you with $50 of iTunes when you're all about Android -- if that happens, look into gift card exchanges or arrange a swap with some friends -- but we can offer some suggestions as to what tech you could spend your plastic cash on. And even if you've got cards for non-tech retailers such as Macy's, never fear: You won't necessarily have to spend it on a sweater.

I've broken the options down to into $25, $50, and $100 increments, which seem to be the most popular denominations.

Photo by: Lori Grunin/CNET

$25: Panasonic ErgoFit RP-HJE120

Technically, you could buy these with a $10 gift card from Amazon, but it'll take a $25 card if you need to spend Walmart plastic.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

$6 in-ear headphones you won't regret

$25: JVC Flats

These are foldable over-the-ear headphones that sound good for the money but look a little cheap. For $25, that's not much of a sacrifice.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Inexpensive headphones that sound great for the money

$25: Nuforce NE-770X

If you don't need an inline microphone for cellphone calls, the Nuforce NE-770X earbuds are a great deal, costing anywhere from $18 to $28, depending on which color you choose.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

NuForce NE770X

$25: SanDisk Cruzer Fit (64GB)

The SSD hard drives in today's laptops don't get you as far as the old spinning-platter versions yet, so these tiny USB drives are an inexpensive way to increase your storage. You can get up to 64GB with a $25 card. Toss in about $5 more and you can bump that to 128GB.

Photo by: Sarah Tew

$25: Google Chromecast (2015)

If you've got a $25 of Google credit, this is the cheapest way to sling video from your phone or tablet to your TV.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew
Related Review

Phone-centric puck still a great value, but not as your main streamer

$25: Chromecast Audio

This small device attaches to USB for power and a 3.5-millimeter jack for sound, allowing you to stream any Chromecast-compatible audio apps and devices to your speakers over Wi-Fi.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Phone-centric puck still a great value, but not as your main streamer

$25: Logitech X100

This inexpensive wireless speaker is smaller than it looks and delivers reasonably good sound given its size.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

A doughnut-size Bluetooth speaker that's pretty tasty

$50: Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard

This $30 keyboard can connect to most iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth -- up to three at once -- for your typing needs. I have an earlier model, and the first time I used it to take notes on my phone was like a revelation. It's relatively small and light and has full-size keys that are comfortable to use.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

The best multidevice Bluetooth keyboard yet

$50: Moshi Mythro earbuds

Though they fall into the $50-card club, these in-ear headphones cost just $30. That's a great price for lightweight, comfortable earbuds with an integrated microphone and a remote for making calls. And for the money, our reviewer says they sound pretty good.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Quality earphones at an affordable price

$50: Adonit Snap

If you're into Snapchatting, this Bluetooth stylus is designed specifically for scribbling. Plus, it has a remote shutter on it for taking selfies and attaches magnetically to your phone. It'll take a $30 chunk out of your $50.

Photo by: Adonit

$50: Creative Sound Blaster Jam

Our most recommended on-ear Bluetooth headphones that also tick the cheap checkbox. Reviewer David Carnoy says these will last 12 hours, fit comfortably, and sound good for the money.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

An ultrabudget Bluetooth headphone that sounds surprisingly good

$50: Mattel View-Master 2.0

If you want to spend that $50 on something for the whole family, remind yourself of what the "VR" experience was like back in the first half of the 20th century with the updated digital version.

Read full review
Photo by: Dave Cheng/CNET
Related Review

Family-friendly augmented and virtual reality wrapped in a retro brand
Related Video

Get retro with Mattel's View-Master VR

$50: JBL Clip 2

A waterproof hockey-puck-size Bluetooth speaker. You can get this one with a Kohl's gift card as well as the usual suspects.

Read full review
Photo by: David Carnoy/CNET
Related Review

Tiny Bluetooth speaker improves with full waterproofing, boosted battery life

$50: Amazon Echo Dot (second generation)

For just $40, you can get this best-in-class smart home speaker.

Read full review
Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Related Review

The smart home of tomorrow just found its Model T
Related Video

The new Amazon Echo Dot is the smartest no-brainer ever

$50: Amazon Fire tablet (8GB, with ads and offers)

If you want a tablet but only have a $50 gift card to spend, this is the one. But for just $30 more, you can get a better model.

Read full review
Photo by: James Martin/CNET
Related Review

Not good, but good for the price if you're a Prime member

$50: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote

If you're entrenched in the Amazon ecosystem -- and have an Amazon gift card or credit -- this is a great value option for streaming from Amazon's own video service. It can handle other services but prefers its own.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Smart talk is cheap with Alexa streaming TV stick

$50: Panasonic RP-HTX7

You'll appreciate the retro look and great sound of the Panasonic RP-HTX7 headphones, as well as the fact that you can get them for $40 and in multiple colors.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Panasonic RP-HTX7

$50: Play-Doh Touch Shape to Life Studio

Another one for the iPhone family -- or for a kid that got a gift card for the holidays -- the Shape to Life Studio manages to make Play-Doh even more fun by slightly animating your creations. This one's only good if you have an Apple gift card or a generic "cash" one since it's only available from the Apple Store at the moment.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Play-Doh Touch brings your doughy creations to life on an iPad (hands-on)
Related Video

Play-Doh Touch scans your creations into an iPad

$50: Fisher-Price Code-a-Pillar

Sure, it's for preschoolers, but I bet it could teach you a few tricks while you're playing together. How you snap the modules together determines its behavior. It's available from a lot of places for less than $50, but you can use your Bloomingdale's gift card if you've got $100 and are willing to overpay.

Read editors' take
Photo by: CNET staff

MSRP: $50.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Review

Fisher-Price's adorable new robot caterpillar wants to teach preschoolers to code
Related Video

Fisher Price Code-a-Pillar lets you plug and program a little robot friend

$50: Joby GripTight POV Kit

Get a grip on your phone photography with this inexpensive handheld stabilizer.

Photo by: Joshua Goldman/CNET

$50: Roku Streaming Stick

"The best value in streaming-video hardware, period." Can't argue with that for $40.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Small, speedy, affordable Roku stick is all the streamer you need

$50: Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless

Though kind of cheap looking, this is a lightweight, flexible collar-style Bluetooth headphone that offers decent sound, reasonably good battery life and a comfortable fit. That's a pretty good value for $40.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

A surprisingly likable budget Bluetooth headphone

$50: Syma X5C

An entry-point into camera drones, the X5C is stable enough to fly indoors or out and includes a 720-pixel HD camera. It's durable, but all of its parts are available for repairs when you need them.

Read full review
Photo by: Joshua Goldman/CNET
Related Review

An incredible bargain for a camera drone

$100: Apple TV (third generation, 2012)

It's not the latest or greatest, but if you're an Apple devotee then this provides an entry into Apple's video-streaming ecosystem for less than $70, with access to some of the big players including Netflix, Hulu, HBO and YouTube.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

A great streaming box, especially for Apple fans

$100: Roku 3

We dubbed the Roku 3 "the best video streamer in its price class" at a very affordable $80.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew / CNET
Related Review

A fresh voice improves the best search in streaming

$100: UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker

Who cares what it does -- this Bluetooth speaker is cool-looking enough to just leave on display in the pool! It's waterproof and slides in at just under the $100 limit. Our reviewer says it has very good sound for its size with decent battery life.

Read full review
Photo by: David Carnoy/CNET
Related Review

Waterproof Bluetooth speaker plays louder, has better range

$100: Skullcandy Grind Wireless

For under $100, the Grind Wireless is offered in six colors and it performed well in our sound test despite Bluetooth's inherent audio limitations.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

A top budget Bluetooth headphone contender

$100: Amazon Kindle 2014

For $80, this e-reader gives you a solid entry point into the Kindle books ecosystem to see if it's really for you. Then, if you want, you can buy a better model next year when the price drops with new gift cards.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Everything you want in an e-reader except a light

$100: Samsung Gear VR

Virtual reality in your hands for $100! True, it only works for Samsung phones, but there are plenty of them out there.

Read full review
Photo by: Nate Ralph/CNET
Related Review

The best mobile VR experience so far -- but only for Samsung phones
Related Video

Samsung Gear VR is still my favorite way to use VR because it's small

$100: Olloclip 4-in-1 Lens for iPhone or Samsung Galaxy

Stretch your photographic vision with this set of lenses for most iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models. At less than $80, it's a lot cheaper than a new camera.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Josh Goldman/CNET
Related Review

Olloclip focuses on Samsung Galaxy S4 and S5 with latest 4-in-1 Photo Lens

$100: Games!

Sure, if you're into games, buying more games is probably the first thing you thought of when you saw that gift card. But here are our recommendations for the best ones to consider.

Photo by: Ubisoft
Related Gallery

The best video games to give this holiday season

$100: Roku 4

Our Roku 3 recommendation stands firm, but if you've got a 4K TV -- or just got one for the holidays -- you'll need the more recent Roku to take full advantage of it. The price varies, but if you've got an Amazon or generic gift card you should be able to get it for less than $100.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

The ultimate 4K accessory for your shiny new TV

$100: Google Chromecast Ultra

If you stream 4K HDR content -- and that's a big "if" -- this is the first to support both HDR10 and DolbyVision HDR formats.

Read editors' take
Photo by: James Martin/CNET
Related Review

Google Chromecast Ultra has 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, available November for $70

$100: Espro Press P5

Get either your French Press or cold brew fix with the Espro Press P5.

Read full review
Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Related Review

Ultra-filtered French Press and pretty good cold brew in a pinch

$100: Fujifilm Instax Mini 8

This instant camera is a fun one for the kids or family. You can often find it in places that aren't technology focused, such as Michael's or Toys R Us, if someone gave you gift cards from non-tech retailers.

Photo by: Fujifilm

$100: Razer Deathadder Elite mouse

A gamer? Splurge about $70 of your $100 on one of the most fast and precise gaming mice we've seen.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Dave Cheng/CNET
Related Review

Razer's Deathadder Elite mouse pleases to aim (hands-on)

$100: Biolite PowerLight Mini

This is a handy lantern, bike light, and charger all in one. You clip it to a pocket or strap or mount to your bike (mount included) and its 1,350 mAh USB rechargeable battery provides up to 52 hours of light or a backup boost to your phone. Lighting modes include White Lantern, Red Night Vision, Red and White Strobe and White Point Light. If you've got a generic cash card, you can get it at a lot of sporting goods sites but Amazon offers it as well.

Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET

$100: Google Daydream View

If you've got a Daydream-compatible phone -- or think you'll be getting one soon -- and want a cheap and easy way to try out immersive VR, you can get this for $80 with your Google or Best Buy gift card.

Read full review
Photo by: James Martin/CNET
Related Review

The easiest-to-use VR headset yet is affordable but imperfect
Related Video

Google's Daydream View is way better than Cardboard

$100: Fitbit Flex 2

It's not the most bells-and-whistle fitness tracker, but it's waterproof and does the basics well. And it's affordable at $80.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

A low-key, wear-anytime tracker that's swim-proof (at last!)

$100: JBL Flip 3

This is one of the best mini portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested. Just $80, and it's available in some non-tech outlets including Kohl's.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

A top portable Bluetooth speaker for the money

$100: Kindle Fire HD 8

If you're an Amazon Prime member and don't mind the special offers, you can get the 32GB model for less than $100 (and the 16GB for even less) along with tons of free content.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

A cheap tablet that's actually good

$100: Amazon Fire TV (2015)

Like the Stick, the Fire TV is a good option if you're entrenched in the Amazon ecosystem -- and have an Amazon gift card or credit -- and it's an inexpensive device for streaming 4K.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Great streaming features to tangle you in Amazon's jungle

$100: Asus Chromebit

As an inexpensive way to turn any TV or display with an HDMI connector into a Chromebook (Bluetooth keyboard not included), this can give you access to web-based services and sites on the cheap.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

An inexpensive Chrome OS PC on a stick
Related Video

Asus Chromebit is the least-expensive stick PC yet

$100: Samsung BD-J5900

Still have a pile of Blu-ray discs and need something to play them on? This is one of the fastest players we've tested, and it delivers great image quality. All for about $90.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Curved Blu-ray player a straight-up solid value

$100: Beddi Smart Alarm Clock

Beddi looks terrific and comes jam-packed with handy features you won't find elsewhere, including an impressive amount of smart-home integrations you can launch with the push of a button.

Read full review
Photo by: Ry Crist/CNET
Related Review

A smart start to your day with Beddi's connected alarm clock

$100: Bose SoundSport

If you don't like jamming earbuds into your ears to keep them from falling out, these are a comfortable alternative.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

The Bluetooth sports headphone to beat

$100: Breville JE200XL Compact Juice Fountain

Juice! If you like to extract your own, this one is easy to clean and squeezes satisfactorily.

Read full review
Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Related Review

Breville's clever juicing machine is svelte and a cinch to clean

$100: Odyssey Pocket Drone

Odyssey's Pocket Drone folds down to a tidy rectangular form that fits in your pocket and has video capabilities. Plus, you can use a Toys R Us gift card to buy it.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Looks like a smartphone, but it flies with ease

$100: Neonode AirBar

A hack to make your old laptop feel like it's got one of those newfangled touchscreens, as long as you're willing to attach a few magnets to it. About $70 with your Amazon or Best Buy gift card.

Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET

$100: Parrot Mambo

The Parrot Mambo is a tiny drone that fits in the palm of your hand. And it's one of the few tech products you can buy with a Macy's gift card.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Aloysius Low/CNET
Related Review

Parrot's Mambo drone packs a tiny peashooter (hands-on)

$100: Plantronics BackBeat Fit

We called these "one of the best wireless sports headphones available." That was two years ago. But they're still on our list of best headphones.

Read full review
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related Review

Best in breed Bluetooth sports headphone

Even more choices

Didn't see anything that floated your boat? Check out our full roster of gifts for less than $50 and $100.

Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Related

Holiday Gift Guide 2016

CNET Top 5

The best tech gifts under $50

Giving awesome tech to the people you love doesn't have to be expensive.

Hot Products