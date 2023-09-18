Take an Early Look at Intel's Glass Packaging Tech for Faster Chips

Rahul Manepalli, right, Intel's module engineering leader, shows a glass substrate panel before it's sliced into the small rectangles that will be bonded to the undersides of hundreds of test processors. The technology, shown here at Intel's CH8 facility in Chandler, Arizona, stands to improve performance and power consumption of advanced processors arriving later this decade. Glass substrates should permit physically larger processors comprising several small "chiplets" for AI and data center work, but Intel expects they'll trickle down to PCs, too.