The iHome Outdoor SmartPlug and the iHome Control app require a 2.4GHz internet connection to control the plug remotely and with voice commands. Connecting the plug to Wi-Fi is done through the iHome Control app once the plug is in place.
The iHome Outdoor SmartPlug looks a lot like the Outdoor Switch from iDevices. Both are bulky, black and a bit of an eyesore to mount on the exterior of your home. Maybe someday we'll see a good-looking outdoor plug, but today is not that day.
Within the iHome Control app, you can adjust settings and classifications for the Outdoor SmartPlug including name, room and home assignment. You can also view the power status of the plug from the app. The outlet icon displays as green for "on" and white for "off."
With the iHome Control app, you can set time-specific rules for powering on or off the Outdoor SmartPlug. You can create rules that occur once or are repeated on certain days. There are no IFTTT integrations currently or options for other rule parameters other than time.
