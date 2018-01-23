CNET también está disponible en español.

iHome Outdoor SmartPlug

Connecting to Wi-Fi

One smart outlet

Getting started

Design disappointment

HomeKit compatibility

Device settings

Indicators and physical controls

Device power usage

iHome Control rules

The iHome Outdoor SmartPlug is a $40 single smart outlet intended for use in outdoor areas. A black, boxy 6-inch cord attached the plug to your existing outdoor outlet. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The iHome Outdoor SmartPlug and the iHome Control app require a 2.4GHz internet connection to control the plug remotely and with voice commands. Connecting the plug to Wi-Fi is done through the iHome Control app once the plug is in place. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The downside to the iHome Outdoor SmartPlug is the single outlet you'll get for $40. The plug works well with Siri, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, but we wish there were two outlets. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

One the app finds the device, Wi-Fi connection setup is automatically completed. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The iHome Outdoor SmartPlug looks a lot like the Outdoor Switch from iDevices. Both are bulky, black and a bit of an eyesore to mount on the exterior of your home. Maybe someday we'll see a good-looking outdoor plug, but today is not that day. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The iHome Outdoor SmartPlug works with Siri, and The iHome Control app displays the plug's information within your HomeKit rooms. It also shows customization options, rules and network settings. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

Within the iHome Control app, you can adjust settings and classifications for the Outdoor SmartPlug including name, room and home assignment. You can also view the power status of the plug from the app. The outlet icon displays as green for "on" and white for "off." 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The iHome Outdoor SmartPlug includes a light on the side of the plug to indicated Wi-Fi connection status. It also includes a manual on/off button to control power to the plug. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The iHome Control app shows a device usage history for the Outdoor SmartPlug, with time-stamped data for each time the plug turned on or off. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

With the iHome Control app, you can set time-specific rules for powering on or off the Outdoor SmartPlug. You can create rules that occur once or are repeated on certain days. There are no IFTTT integrations currently or options for other rule parameters other than time. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
$33.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com
