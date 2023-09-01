Take a Closer Look at the iOS Settings You Should Change Right Now

Apple is expected to release iOS 17 to iPhone users next month, shortly after its annual September event, at which Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone, among other products.

But you don't need to wait until then to explore the vast ecosystem that the iPhone and iOS have to offer. No matter if you're a veteran or a n00b, there's much to discover within iOS. Take a look through these images to see how to make your iPhone work better for you.