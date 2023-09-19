X

Google's Come a Long Way Since Its First Android Phone

Whether you knew it as the T-Mobile G1 or the HTC Dream, the first phone to run Google's Android OS set the stage for wild global success.

Jessica Dolcourt
Jessica Dolcourt
1 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

The world's first Android phone, the HTC Dream, known in the US as the T-Mobile G1, celebrates the 15th anniversary of its product announcement on Sept. 23, 2023. Compared with the giant phones of today, the G1 looks like it came from another planet. Enjoy a walk down memory lane with photos shot for the G1's 10th birthday.

Read: Before Google's Android Ruled the World, It Had to Get Radical. I Had A Front-Row Seat

This photo gallery was originally published Sept. 21, 2018. It has been updated for the T-Mobile G1's 15th anniversary.

2 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

The first version of Android wasn't known by a sweet dessert name -- that didn't come until Android 1.5 Cupcake in 2009. 

3 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

Version 9, Android Pie, was the last dessert-named version. Android Q, known in its live form as Android 10, quit the tradition. Google's mobile OS is sophisticated and mature. Part of what made the Android of the G1 so special was exactly how new it was. This baby Android lacked the identity we know so well today.

4 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

The T-Mobile G1 stood 4.6 inches tall, with a 3.2-inch screen.

5 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

There was a trackball in the center for navigation, plenty of physical buttons and a slide-out landscape QWERTY keyboard.

6 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

It looked like this when you made a call. And yes, people in 2008 made a lot more calls.

7 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

The landscape keyboard meant you had to turn the phone sideways every time you wanted to type -- the original G1 didn't launch with a virtual keyboard.

8 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

The keys were flat and well spaced. Editors differed in their opinion of the G1 as a typing machine.

9 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

Android phones have always had app trays, a separate place to index all your programs. This differed from the first-generation iPhone launched a year before the G1, which, like today, lays all the icons on the home screen.

10 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

Take a look at the pixels. The G1's screen 480x320-pixel resolution meant a pixel density of 180.3. Today, high-end phones have a pixel density in the 500s.

11 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET

Android phones supported folders and GPS from the very beginning. 

12 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET

There was also an Android Market at launch.

13 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

The phone's chin was a major characteristic. It's supposed to ergonomically curve to meet your chin, but some of us found it unsightly and thought it got in the way of typing.

14 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET

The G1, left, compared to the Galaxy Note 8.

15 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET

You can really see the chin stick out.

16 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

While the iPhone had one major navigation button, the G1 was full of them.

17 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET

From left to right, you can see the call button, home button, trackball, menu button, back button and power button.

18 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

There was also a dedicated camera shutter button on the side.

19 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

Sliding out the keyboard was half the fun. Here's what the track looked like on the G1's rear.

20 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

Remember when flaps used to cover ports?

21 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

Look around the edges and you can see how the cover didn't always fit tightly.

22 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

Unlike most other phones of the day, HTC didn't give the G1 a headphone jack. This Micro-USB port was all it had.

23 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

A 3.2-megapixel camera on the back took better photos than Apple's original iPhone.

24 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET

Check out even more photos of the T-Mobile G1 below.

25 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
26 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
27 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
28 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
29 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
30 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
31 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
32 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
33 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
34 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
35 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
36 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
37 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
38 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
39 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
40 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
41 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
42 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
43 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
44 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
45 of 49 Angela Lang/CNET
46 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
47 of 49 Sarah Tew/CNET
48 of 49 Josh Miller/CNET

The T-Mobile G1, side by side with the Google Pixel 2. In 2023, 15 years after the T-Mobile G1 was announced, Google is set to release the Pixel 8.

49 of 49 Josh Miller/CNET

Ready to reminisce? Revisit our original T-Mobile G1 review, and find out how HTC, Google and T-Mobile got Android off to a crazy start

Read about the secret sauce that made Android the most dominant phone on the planet today.

