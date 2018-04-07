CNET también está disponible en español.

Avengers: Infinity War is bringing with it an infinity of products. Some might be blockbusters (those Infinity Gauntlet hands) and some are just silly (Spidey soup). Here's a super-powered glimpse at our favorites.

Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor decorate the outside of this waffle iron, ($48, which converts to roughly £35 or AU$60) which creates four very differently shaped treats. (See next slide.)

Caption by / Photo by Amazon

They're not your traditional waffles, but if you need superpowers early in the morning, this might be for you. (See preceding slide for link and price.)

Caption by / Photo by Amazon

Baby Groot can offer you a cutting board, but if you ask him for recipe advice, he'll just say, "I am Groot!" The board goes for $13, which converts to roughly £10 or AU$15. 

Caption by /

Maybe you shouldn't wear these Infinity Gauntlet earrings ($12, which converts to roughly £10 or AU$15) to a formal dinner at Avengers Mansion. Jarvis might not approve.

Caption by / Photo by Think Geek

Good luck breaking into this piggy bank: It's shaped like Iron Man's Hulkbuster armor. There's a coin-release button on the bottom so you won't have to HULK SMASH when you're broke. It costs $8, which converts to roughly £5 or AU$10.

Caption by /

This gem-studded Infinity Gauntlet mug isn't exactly subtle, but it might help wake you up. It goes for $38, which converts roughly to £25 or AU$50. 

Caption by / Photo by Amazon

This Captain America-themed blaster ($20, which converts roughly to £15 or AU$25) doesn't seem that violent when you realize it's a Nerf set, shooting soft darts.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon

Forget Hulk Hands, this Infinity Gauntlet ($100, which converts roughly to £70 or AU$130) is the new hot glove for Marvel fans. Each of the six stones lights up and plays sounds, but at press time, it was out of stock at many online locations.

Caption by / Photo by Best Buy

This Iron Man mask and goggles set ($50, or about £35 or AU$65) sits over your own augmented reality device for a game combining traditional role play with AR technology. 

Caption by / Photo by Hasbro

Aunt May would want Peter Parker to have a good square meal, and canned soup is probably something even Spidey can cook up. It costs about $2, which converts roughly to £1 or AU$2.

Caption by / Photo by Target

Space, the final frontier. Wait, wrong franchise. Oh well, these Infinity War pajama pants will put you to sleep in any galaxy. They cost $17, which converts roughly to £10 or AU$20.

Caption by / Photo by Target

Dress up your next family dinner party with salt and pepper shakers of Cap and Iron Man ($12, which converts roughly to £10 or AU$15). No, Grandma won't think it's weird, why do you ask?

Caption by / Photo by Amazon

Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet, in the form of a baggage tag, will guard your luggage on your next vacation. It'll cost you $12, which converts to about £10 or AU$15.

Caption by / Photo by SuperHeroStuff

You'll never see Thanos this adorable in the movies or comics, but he's actually kinda cute as an emoji on this button. It'll cost you about $2 (roughly £1 or AU$2).

Caption by / Photo by SuperHeroStuff

I am Groot, and I'm here to guard your cash in a smiley zippered wallet. The wallet costs $36, which converts roughly to £25 or AU$45.

Caption by / Photo by Hot Topic

Feel like dancing with Groot? He rocks from side to side when powered by the sun, all while seated on a 1980s-appropriate boombox. ($15, which converts roughly to £10 or AU$20.)

Caption by / Photo by Spencer's

This Baby Groot beanie hat is a little unnerving, but we like the little leaf accent. The price is $10, which converts to about £10 or AU$15.

Caption by / Photo by Spencer's
An infinity of bizarre Avengers products

