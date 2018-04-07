Avengers: Infinity War is bringing with it an infinity of products. Some might be blockbusters (those Infinity Gauntlet hands) and some are just silly (Spidey soup). Here's a super-powered glimpse at our favorites.
Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor decorate the outside of this waffle iron, ($48, which converts to roughly £35 or AU$60) which creates four very differently shaped treats. (See next slide.)
Good luck breaking into this piggy bank: It's shaped like Iron Man's Hulkbuster armor. There's a coin-release button on the bottom so you won't have to HULK SMASH when you're broke. It costs $8, which converts to roughly £5 or AU$10.
Forget Hulk Hands, this Infinity Gauntlet ($100, which converts roughly to £70 or AU$130) is the new hot glove for Marvel fans. Each of the six stones lights up and plays sounds, but at press time, it was out of stock at many online locations.