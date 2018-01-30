Super-expensive TVs worth drooling over

But if you'd rather spend a little less, the same picture is available on less luxurious models such as LG's C7 Series -- which lacks a built-in sound bar and costs a still-hefty $2,700 -- or the LG B7A OLED TV, which costs $100 less than the C7.
LG isn't the only manufacturer with terrific high-end OLEDs. In fact, CNET's review declared LG and Sony tied in the race thanks to Sony's XBR-A1E model.
It runs Android TV and works with the Google Home, which -- considering the $4,500 MSRP -- is perfect if you happen to work in the executive suite of Google. (Right now you can get it for about $3,500 on Amazon.)
If you can stand to wait -- it is supposed to come out sometime this year -- we've guessed that Samsung's 146-inch The Wall TV will cost roughly $100,000 and will likely be the most luxurious TV on the market.
For this 10-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall behemoth of home entertainment, Samsung incorporated Cinema Screen technology -- originally designed for movie theaters -- which is able to produce deeper blacks than actual film.
By using millions of individual and independent LEDs, Samsung is essentially bringing something close to an IMAX screen to your mansion. Or your yacht.
For TVs, thinness is now associated with elegance and sophistication. If you agree, you'll want to check out the LG W7 series, which, at 3.85 mm (0.15 inch) is no thicker than the key to your safe deposit box in the Cayman Islands.
The LG W7 wallpaper series only weighs between 18 and 27 pounds. The 65-inch model's official price is $8,000, and for the 77-incher, you have to ask a retailer. And if you have to ask... (For context, LG's previous, thicker 77-inch OLED TV costs $20,000.)
The general public is still upgrading from 1080p to 4K and HDR, so how can the upper crust compete with the unwashed masses next? With 8K, of course! LG and Samsung showed off the technology at CES 2018, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will air in the format.