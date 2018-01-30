Super-expensive TVs worth drooling over

CNET también está disponible en español.

Got a few grand lying around? Treat yourself to a luxury TV

You deserve the best. Is this it?

Slightly less luxurious: The C7

Sony XBR-A1E series

Sound right from the screen

One cool sound effect

Samsung's The Wall

Big and beautiful

LG's W7 'wallpaper' OLED

A plump price for a skinny set

Samsung QNQ7F series

QLED or OLED? Why not both?

Or you can go for the five-figure option

Say goodbye to 4K and hello to 8K

8K picture, unknown price

No, this price is not a misprint

The ultrarich are enjoying new frontiers in home entertainment. So if your tech startup IPOs, or your lottery numbers finally come up, what should you buy first?

At $3,500, the 65-inch LG OLEDE7P is practically a steal (if your other car is a private jet). But seriously, it's a top-of-the-line TV, qualifying as one of our luxury tech gifts to splurge on

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$3,499.99
See at LG
Read full review

In CNET's review of the LG OLEDE7P it received high marks, especially for its "picture-on-glass" effect, speedy interface, thin frame and killer picture. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$3,499.99
See at LG
Read full review

But if you'd rather spend a little less, the same picture is available on less luxurious models such as LG's C7 Series -- which lacks a built-in sound bar and costs a still-hefty $2,700 -- or the LG B7A OLED TV, which costs $100 less than the C7.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$2,699.99
See at LG
Read full review

LG isn't the only manufacturer with terrific high-end OLEDs. In fact, CNET's review declared LG and Sony tied in the race thanks to Sony's XBR-A1E model.

It runs Android TV and works with the Google Home, which -- considering the $4,500 MSRP -- is perfect if you happen to work in the executive suite of Google. (Right now you can get it for about $3,500 on Amazon.) 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$3,499.99
See at Crutchfield
Read full review

In addition to a stunning picture, the Sony XBR-A1E series uniquely projects audio from the screen itself, a feature called "Acoustic Interface." 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$3,499.99
See at Crutchfield
Read full review

The effect, courtesy of these little transducers, is subtle -- very subtle -- but it does help create the illusion that people are living inside of your TV.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$3,499.99
See at Crutchfield
Read full review

If you can stand to wait -- it is supposed to come out sometime this year -- we've guessed that Samsung's 146-inch The Wall TV will cost roughly $100,000 and will likely be the most luxurious TV on the market.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

For this 10-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall behemoth of home entertainment, Samsung incorporated Cinema Screen technology -- originally designed for movie theaters -- which is able to produce deeper blacks than actual film. 

By using millions of individual and independent LEDs, Samsung is essentially bringing something close to an IMAX screen to your mansion. Or your yacht. 

Caption by / Photo by CNET
Read More

For TVs, thinness is now associated with elegance and sophistication. If you agree, you'll want to check out the LG W7 series, which, at 3.85 mm (0.15 inch) is no thicker than the key to your safe deposit box in the Cayman Islands.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$6,999.99
See at Crutchfield
Read First Take

The LG W7 wallpaper series only weighs between 18 and 27 pounds. The 65-inch model's official price is $8,000, and for the 77-incher, you have to ask a retailer. And if you have to ask... (For context, LG's previous, thicker 77-inch OLED TV costs $20,000.)   

Oh, by the way, even the electrical cable is so thin that you'll need to hire a professional to install the TV. But if you can afford a $20,000+ TV, we're guessing money is no object.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$6,999.99
See at Crutchfield
Read First Take

Do you see any tangled cables? Any cables at all? Nope! It's all thanks to the "invisible" wiring system, which is why we called it "one of the best-designed TVs ever."

Originally priced at $3,300 and currently available for $2,200, the QNQ7F is sleek enough to belong in the museum that has a wing named after your family.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$2,199.99
See at Crutchfield
Read full review

While the QNQ7F boasts a compelling design, the picture is QLED (quantum dot light emitting diode), not pure OLED. Still, it's a better TV than 99.9 percent of Americans will ever own.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$2,199.99
See at Crutchfield
Read full review

Also part of Samsung's line of high-end Quantum dot LED (QLED) TVs, the 88-inch QN88Q9F is a beautiful behemoth. At last look, it was $20,000.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

The general public is still upgrading from 1080p to 4K and HDR, so how can the upper crust compete with the unwashed masses next? With 8K, of course! LG and Samsung showed off the technology at CES 2018, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will air in the format.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Samsung says its 85-inch 8K TV will use AI tech to continuously learn from itself. The Samsung Q9S is expected later in 2018 after it's declared humankind unworthy and activated Skynet.

The company's previous TV in this size was $40,000, and it would look fantastic in your survival bunker.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Or maybe you just want to part with $130,000. We can help you out with that. The 120-inch version of the Vizio Reference series will set you back $130,000.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
