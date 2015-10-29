Spooky space shots show creepy side of the cosmos (pictures)

Space isn't all about happy twinkly stars. There are plenty of scary sights out in the darkness in the form of ghostly nebulae, gaping sunspots and a distant moon that looks like the Death Star.
NASA got into the Halloween mood in 2014 by releasing this fortuitous e Solar Dynamics Observatory image of the sun showing a grinning jack-o'-lantern face. A series of active regions on the sun make it look like a cosmic pumpkin carving took place on our closest star.
This creepy-crawly formation in space might look like a spider, but it's actually a nebula. Known as the Black Widow Nebula, it's formed from two bubbles and acts as a nursery for baby stars. The fat body makes it look more like a jumping spider, but the Black Widow name gives it an air of danger.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Wisc.
Astronauts on the International Space Station looked down in March 2015 and saw this awe-inspiring view of Typhoon Maysak as it worked its way into a Category 5 storm.
European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti captured the over-the-top look at the eye of the storm. The raw power of the formation is visible even from the safe distance of space. Rain and lightning hide beneath the cloud swirl.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti
In mid-2014, the Internet got very excited about the discovery of what looked a lot like a thigh bone on Mars. NASA was quick to explain that the star of the photo is just a rock shaped by erosion caused by wind or water. Sorry, folks, there is no secret alien burial ground on Mars.
No, this isn't a still from "Paranormal Activity 20: Spooks in Space." European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst took this image as part of a photo series showing the International Space Station at night. The empty space suits with covers over the helmets look like a good start to a horror film.
Looking at nebulae in space is a lot like looking at passing cloud formations and deciding what objects they remind you of. The Witch Head Nebula got its popular name due to its resemblance to a supernatural magic-making woman's face. There's a pointy noise and an equally pointy chin jutting out from the bottom. It gets its glow from light reflected from the star Rigel. Stare at it for too long and it might cast a space spell on you.
NASA scientists looked at Jupiter, and Jupiter looked right back. This Hubble space telescope image from 2014 shows a dark pupil in the middle of an "eye" on the large planet. The black circle is actually the shadow of the moon Ganymede, but the timing of the photo is perfect for turning Jupiter into a space cyclops.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by NASA/ESA/A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center)
A dark human-like shape emerges from a ghostly nebula in this Hubble image. The nebula is officially known as NGC 1999 and it gets its bluish color from reflected starlight. "The ominous dark nebula is actually a condensation of cold molecular gas and dust so thick and dense that it blocks light," NASA notes.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by Hubble Heritage Team (STScI) and NASA
Mars surface formations don't get more famous than the face on Mars. NASA's Viking 1 Orbiter took the original image back in 1976. It showed a mound with what looked like two eyes, a nose, a mouth and an interesting hairdo. Alien theorists got excited about the possibility of a monument on Mars.
NASA's Mars Global Surveyor revisited the freaky formation in 2001. A higher-resolution image revealed the face was really just a funky mound of surface material.
A pulsar lurks at the center of this 2009 image from NASA's Chandra X-ray Obsevatory. "The pulsar is a rapidly spinning neutron star which is spewing energy out into the space around it to create complex and intriguing structures, including one that resembles a large cosmic hand," NASA notes. The disembodied phantom-like hand looks to be grasping at the void.
The sun is an active place with filaments, holes and flares constantly shifting across its face. This is a close-up look at a dramatic sunspot as seen by the Big Bear Solar Observatory's telescope in 2010. It might remind you of staring into the gaping toothy mouth of the sarlacc pit from Star Wars. Don't worry. It won't eat the Earth. This sunspot is long gone by now.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by Big Bear Solar Observatory/NJIT
Nebula IRAS 05437+2502 doesn't have a very catchy name, but it certainly looks like a frightening formation in space. Stare at it long enough and you might think you're looking at the ghost from Mordor or seeing a phantom rise up from the back of the dust clouds. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope took this image in 2010. Scientists are unsure what causes the bright glowing arc near the center.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by ESA, Hubble, R. Sahai (JPL), NASA
Saturn has over 60 moons, but none of them resemble a deadly Star Wars spacecraft quite like Mimas does. Mimas earned the "Death Star moon" nickname thanks to a large round crater that looks like the superlaser focus lens on Darth Vader's spacecraft. This clear view of Mimas comes from NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a close fly-by of the moon in 2010.
Planetary nebula NGC 246 has a much more Halloweeny nickname: the Skull Nebula. It's located 1,600 light-years away and surrounds a dying star. It may take an active imagination to see a skull, but it is most definitely a ghostly looking galactic creation.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by Gemini South GMOS, Travis Rector (Univ. Alaska)
This might look like the Eye of Sauron from "Lord of the Rings," but it's actually a Hubble Space Telescope image showing a planet called Fomalhaut b orbiting a star. This is "the first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star," NASA said in a 2008 release on the discovery.
On Halloween in 2015, a spooky asteroid passed harmlessly by Earth, but it left a lasting impression thanks to its skull-like appearance in radar imagery. This GIF shows the asteroid turning in space. Note the dark areas that look like two hollow eyes.
The Tarantula Nebula gets its name from what the European Space Agency describes as "spindly, spidery filaments of gas." This Hubble Space Telescope image from 2017 shows the crawly nebula, but there's a guest star in the picture as well. The bubble-like Honeycomb Nebula appears in the lower left corner of the image.
NASA celebrated Halloween in 2016 with this spectral view of the Crab Nebula from the Hubble Space Telescope. A dead neutron star lies inside the wispy nebula leading NASA to reference the classic Edgar Allan Poe story "The Tell-Tale Heart," a spooky tract about a murderer who can't stop hearing a dead man's heartbeat.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by NASA and ESA, Acknowledgment: M. Weisskopf/Marshall Space Flight Center
You might look at this video still and wonder if it's from some future "Planet of the Apes" movie where the apes go to space. This is actually from a 2016 video showing astronaut Scott Kelly wearing a gorilla suit while on board the International Space Station. A supply ship delivered the suit into orbit as part of a care package.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET
NASA's Curiosity rover snapped this image in May 2016 and it shows a pretty typical Mars landscape. If you squint at the rock circled in red and let your imagination run wild, then you might agree with some alien enthusiasts who think it looks like a Sasquatch skull. It isn't, but it's fun to imagine a lost tribe of Bigfoots running around on the Red Planet.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS, red circle added by CNET
The Hubble Space Telescope peered at the Hourglass Nebula in 1996 and caught the nebula staring back. This startling image shows something that looks a lot like a wide-open eye at the center of the nebula.
According to NASA, one theory is that "the hourglass shape is produced by the expansion of a fast stellar wind within a slowly expanding cloud which is more dense near its equator than near its poles." We can probably all agree this would make for an awesome blacklight poster.
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
Boo! Stare deep into this image of the Ghost Head Nebula and you will see two bright "eyes" staring back. The Hubble team describes these spots as "very hot, glowing 'blobs' of hydrogen and oxygen."
Caption byAmanda Kooser / Photo by ESA, NASA, & Mohammad Heydari-Malayeri (Observatoire de Paris, France)