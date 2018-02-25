Sony Xperia's XZ2 and XZ2 Compact unveiled at MWC 2018

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
Sony is back with two flagship phones at Mobile World Congress 2018 and they're bigger and better than ever.
The Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact phones are packed with tech, with the XZ2 challenging the likes of the Galaxy S9 in terms of features and style.
While the 5.7-inch XZ2 is the bigger of the two phones, the 5-inch Compact shares almost all of the same key specs.
With wireless charging, a Snapdragon 845 processor and some awesome cameras, these two handsets are worth paying attention to.
The XZ2 has 5.7-inch display.
On the back you'll find a 19-megapixel camera, while on the front you've got 5 megapixels.
The rear cameras on both phones shoot HDR video at 4K resolution.
They also shoot super slow-motion footage from 720p to full HD.
Sony finally has wireless charging, but it's limited to the full-size XZ2.
Sony says the cameras on both phones have better low-light performance than on previous devices thanks to firmware improvements made in partnership with Qualcomm.
As you've probably noticed, both of these phones have been given some significant design upgrades.
Say goodbye to the huge bezels of yesteryear.
The display now stretches all the way to the edges of the phone.
Both phones are made of metal and glass and are waterproof down to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.
The Xperia XZ2 will be released later in the year. No pricing details have been announced yet.
The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is the little sister of the XZ2, although it packs a very similar punch.
In fact, the only differences can be found in the screen size and the wireless charging.
The XZ2 Compact has a 5-inch screen, whereas the XZ2 has a slightly larger 5.7-inch screen.
Unfortunately, wireless charging isn't available on the XZ2 Compact.
But it has the same 19-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera as the XZ2.
And both phones come with Android 8.0 Oreo.
They're also both packed with some speedy internals, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
That means the XZ2 Compact will be one of the fastest smallest phones ever made.
Perhaps that means we'll see a resurgence in smaller, but more powerful devices?
The fingerprint scanner is on the back of the XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact.
The phones can take a MicroSD card, expandable up to 400GB.
Gorilla Glass 5 is present on the front and back of both devices.
As with the XZ2, Sony hasn't announced any pricing for the XZ2 Compact just yet.
But with such high-end features, don't expect either of them to be cheap.
Swipe through the rest of the gallery to see more pictures of the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and be sure to return to CNET later in the year for our full review.