At first glance the Sobro Side Table looks like an attractive nightstand, but it's so much more.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
The top of the Sobro Side Table has wireless charging zones for phones and other gear.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
One of the table's drawers serves as a mini fridge for chilling drinks.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
You can route wires for other device chargers through the back of the Side Table.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Also on back of the table is a color-changing LED light. There's another LED on the table's front.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
The Side Table is similar to another smart furniture piece, the Sobro Coffee Table, which is on sale now.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Like the Side Table, the Sobro Coffee Table has a built-in fridge.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Sobro's Side Table charges phones, chills drinks and plays tunes

Published:
