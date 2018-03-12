Sobro's Side Table charges phones, chills drinks and plays tunes

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
At first glance the Sobro Side Table looks like an attractive nightstand, but it's so much more.
The top of the Sobro Side Table has wireless charging zones for phones and other gear.
One of the table's drawers serves as a mini fridge for chilling drinks.
You can route wires for other device chargers through the back of the Side Table.
Also on back of the table is a color-changing LED light. There's another LED on the table's front.
The Side Table is similar to another smart furniture piece, the Sobro Coffee Table, which is on sale now.
Like the Side Table, the Sobro Coffee Table has a built-in fridge.