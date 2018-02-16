CNET también está disponible en español.
We arrived at Mattel's booth first thing in the morning, eager to see the new toys and games.
Mattel has a whole lineup of "Jurassic World"-themed toys.
Bridget Carey tried on Jurassic World Chomp 'N Roar Mask Velociraptor "Blue" with matching claw set.
This is Hatch'n'Play Dinos' Tyrranosaurus Rex.
If your little one is really into dinosaurs, they might prefer this model over the typical Power Wheels.
Kamigami Robots work with an app that teaches you to code and program their motions.
WWE's new Elite Ring is designed to scale, apparently a unique feature.
WWE's Sound Slamming Ring is also known as the "Destruction Zone."
Batman is always popular, so naturally there are new 6-inch figurines coming out in the fall.
Here's a new Batmobile with two weapons, it's just 6 inches and will cost $30.
This Batman 12-inch Figure Assortment will be available in the fall of 2018 at $10 a pop.
Hot Wheels Rocket League is a free game app that now has a physical component, too.
Download the app on your phone and control your car with these buttons.
The cars charge up on this station between games.
It's like soccer but with remote control cars instead of feet.
What's your favorite color? Blue! No! Yellow!
Hot Wheels are always hot at the toy fair. Can you spot the yellow submarine?
Your child may not appreciate these vintage beauties.
Deora is quite a cutie.
But wait -- there is more gaming from Hot Wheels! You can set the number of laps you want to race your opponent and strategically pull over to charge throughout.
AugMoto combines a racing track with an app that shows you augmented-reality features during your races.
For example, there are explosions now and then, and you have to tap the device to fix your car.
Missile attacks? What do missiles have to do with car racing?
This demo table makes for nice eye candy.
So does Hot Wheels City.
If my nephew's obsession is any indication, Thomas & Friends are pretty much the most important trains out there.
Mega Construx kits let you build all the Pokemon characters.
Some of them are more complex than others.
Mega Construx is also putting out a Halo-themed set of kits.
And if you're into Call of Duty, these Mega Construx figurine kits are for you.
This is a new Thomas & Friends "Super Station."
Hmmm, here's a game for children that seems to be about getting this plastic piece of feces to shoot out of a toilet and then trying to catch it in your hands.
Roll the die to find out how many times you should plunge. Why am I not excited about this game?
Handimonium is all about acting things out with tiny plastic hands for comedic effect.
Escape Rooms are so hot right now. Now you can play at home -- with Alexa!
As usual, the Barbie display was impressive.
Mario-themed outfits for Barbie were a hit with CNET's Bridget Carey.
I just love seeing all the new dolls.
And of course, they have an app to play with if your dolls alone aren't enough.
Barbie #Vanlife!
Barbie can have whatever career she wants. I can only imagine the #metoo stories this doll could spill if only she could talk.
Let's pretend we're shopping. Is it weird that there's a Barbie Magazine at the Barbie checkout newstand?
Whoa! Beekeeping? This might be my favorite Barbie yet.
I'm not really sure what's going on here, but it looks medical.
Obstetrician Barbie has delivered your twins!
Now Barbie can cook and bake with "dough."
Fisher-Price Starlight Revolve Swing with Smart Connect has a built-in projector and connects to an app on your device.
The projector puts a constellation of little stars on the screen here.
Mecard, a popular Transformer-like game involving cards, will now be available outside of South Korea.
Polly Pocket puts a tiny doll and accessories in a pocketable clamshell box.
Enchantimals are half-animal, half-girl.
DC Super Hero Girls' fun line of dolls.
Imaginext "Jurassic World" Jurassic Rex will sell for $110 starting this spring.
Uno Attack Jurassic World is basically the game of Uno, except when you draw an "Attack" card, this dinosaur face might start spitting cards at you.
That's it for the Mattel presentation, but check back tomorrow as we'll have more toys to show off from the rest of the show!