Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

We arrived at Mattel's booth first thing in the morning, eager to see the new toys and games.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mattel has a whole lineup of "Jurassic World"-themed toys.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Bridget Carey tried on Jurassic World Chomp 'N Roar Mask Velociraptor "Blue" with matching claw set.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This is Hatch'n'Play Dinos' Tyrranosaurus Rex.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If your little one is really into dinosaurs, they might prefer this model over the typical Power Wheels.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Kamigami Robots work with an app that teaches you to code and program their motions.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

WWE's new Elite Ring is designed to scale, apparently a unique feature.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

WWE's Sound Slamming Ring is also known as the "Destruction Zone."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Batman is always popular, so naturally there are new 6-inch figurines coming out in the fall.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's a new Batmobile with two weapons, it's just 6 inches and will cost $30.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Batman 12-inch Figure Assortment will be available in the fall of 2018 at $10 a pop.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hot Wheels Rocket League is a free game app that now has a physical component, too.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Download the app on your phone and control your car with these buttons.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The cars charge up on this station between games.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It's like soccer but with remote control cars instead of feet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

What's your favorite color? Blue! No! Yellow!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hot Wheels are always hot at the toy fair. Can you spot the yellow submarine?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Your child may not appreciate these vintage beauties.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Deora is quite a cutie.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

But wait -- there is more gaming from Hot Wheels! You can set the number of laps you want to race your opponent and strategically pull over to charge throughout.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

AugMoto combines a racing track with an app that shows you augmented-reality features during your races.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

For example, there are explosions now and then, and you have to tap the device to fix your car.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Missile attacks? What do missiles have to do with car racing?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This demo table makes for nice eye candy.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

So does Hot Wheels City.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If my nephew's obsession is any indication, Thomas & Friends are pretty much the most important trains out there.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mega Construx kits let you build all the Pokemon characters.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Some of them are more complex than others.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mega Construx is also putting out a Halo-themed set of kits.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

And if you're into Call of Duty, these Mega Construx figurine kits are for you.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a new Thomas & Friends "Super Station."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hmmm, here's a game for children that seems to be about getting this plastic piece of feces to shoot out of a toilet and then trying to catch it in your hands.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Roll the die to find out how many times you should plunge. Why am I not excited about this game?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Handimonium is all about acting things out with tiny plastic hands for comedic effect.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Escape Rooms are so hot right now. Now you can play at home -- with Alexa!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

As usual, the Barbie display was impressive.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mario-themed outfits for Barbie were a hit with CNET's Bridget Carey.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

I just love seeing all the new dolls.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

And of course, they have an app to play with if your dolls alone aren't enough.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Barbie #Vanlife!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Barbie can have whatever career she wants. I can only imagine the #metoo stories this doll could spill if only she could talk.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Let's pretend we're shopping. Is it weird that there's a Barbie Magazine at the Barbie checkout newstand?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Whoa! Beekeeping? This might be my favorite Barbie yet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

I'm not really sure what's going on here, but it looks medical.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Obstetrician Barbie has delivered your twins!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Now Barbie can cook and bake with "dough."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Fisher-Price Starlight Revolve Swing with Smart Connect has a built-in projector and connects to an app on your device.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The projector puts a constellation of little stars on the screen here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mecard, a popular Transformer-like game involving cards, will now be available outside of South Korea.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Polly Pocket puts a tiny doll and accessories in a pocketable clamshell box.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Enchantimals are half-animal, half-girl.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

DC Super Hero Girls' fun line of dolls.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Imaginext "Jurassic World" Jurassic Rex will sell for $110 starting this spring.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Uno Attack Jurassic World is basically the game of Uno, except when you draw an "Attack" card, this dinosaur face might start spitting cards at you.

That's it for the Mattel presentation, but check back tomorrow as we'll have more toys to show off from the rest of the show!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
First look inside the 2018 Toy Fair

