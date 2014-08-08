9 smart-home gadgets you can get for less than $50 (pictures)

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

A smart home on a budget

Belkin WeMo Light Switch

Clime

iDevices iGrill Mini

Quirky Refuel

Insteon LED

Philips Hue Lux

Quirky Spotter

Tabu LuMini LED

Wink Hub

  • 1
    of 10
  • 2Z9A1903.jpg
    2
    of 10
  • climeflower1600x1059.jpg
    3
    of 10
  • 2Z9A2013.jpg
    4
    of 10
  • 5
    of 10
  • 6
    of 10
  • hue-lux.jpg
    7
    of 10
  • 8
    of 10
  • tabu-lumini-led-product-photos-2-2.jpg
    9
    of 10
  • 10
    of 10

A smart home doesn't have to center around large scale connected appliances that cost thousands of dollars. Think smaller, and you'll find the kinds of bargains that can get you connected without breaking the bank. Click through for a few of our favorites -- none of which cost more than $50.

Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET

Belkin's line of WeMo products make for good, relatively inexpensive entry points into home automation. The WeMo Light Switch requires a slightly hands-on installation, but the reward is app-enabled smart lighting control, along with full IFTTT integration.

Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
$45.10
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Available for preorder now, these tiny, Chiclet-like Clime sensors promise to keep tabs on environmental conditions around the home, then relay the info back to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Best of all, they only cost $15 each.

Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
$15.00 MSRP
Read First Take

If you've got a Labor Day cookout coming up, then consider the iGrill Mini. At just $40, its probe will keep a watchful eye on that beautiful hunk of meat you're grilling, then ping your smartphone when it's cooked to temperature.

Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
$39.99 MSRP
Read Full Review

While we're talking grills, the $50 Quirky+GE Refuel is a smart propane tank sensor that'll let you know when it's time for a swap.

Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
$32.49
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Your smart lighting options have increased significantly in the past year or so, but the $30 Insteon LED remains a solid option. This is especially true if you use a Windows Phone, as Insteon's controls now come baked into Windows 8.1 thanks to a deal with Microsoft. And yes, this means you can tell Cortana to turn the light on and off.

Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
$22.50
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The Philips Hue Lux is another smart lighting option due out this fall. Like its color-changing cousins in the Philips Hue family tree, the Lux offers full smartphone controls and automation capabilities thanks to built-in Zigbee support. However, unlike its predecessors, the white-light-only Lux will sell for less than $50 per bulb.

Caption by / Photo by Philips
$89.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The Quirky Spotter is a motion detector that also tracks changes in light, temperature, humidity, and sound. Aside from following along on your smartphone, you'll be able to use it to trigger IFTTT recipes, too. The sometimes-spotty performance could probably use some polish, but at $50, the Spotter is priced just right.

Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
$140.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

If you want your home lighting to change color on demand, but you don't want to invest too heavily, the Tabu LuMini LED is a perfect compromise. It's not the brightest little guy, but with a full range of color-changing smarts and a low $35 price, this Bluetooth-powered bulb is big on value.

Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
$9.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The Wink Hub is like a Rosetta Stone for your smart home. Fluent in multiple wireless protocols, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, and Zigbee, the Wink Hub is capable of controlling all sorts of popular smart-home devices, uniting them within a singular interface. We've seen that same kind of functionality from high-end products like the $300 Revolv Hub -- which makes the $50 Wink Hub a bargain-priced breath of fresh air.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$75.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
1 of 10
|

9 smart-home gadgets you can get for less than $50 (pictures)

Published:
Up Next
This garage gadget adds simple smar...
11

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by