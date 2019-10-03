See a galaxy of new Star Wars toys from Rise of Skywalker, Mandalorian and Fallen Order

On Thursday, Disney and Lucasfilm revealed enough upcoming new Star Wars toys to fill a Death Star. The goods will go on sale Oct. 4 for the marketing bonanza known as Force Friday, but we got to unleash our inner Jedi and play with them early at events in San Francisco and New York.

Star Wars took a break from the annual Force Friday in 2018, but it's striking back in 2019 with Triple Force Friday to promote three upcoming Star Wars properties: Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, which streams on Nov. 12; video game Jedi: Fallen Order, which arrives Nov. 15; and The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters Dec. 20.

Click through our gallery for a taste of the toys that'll Force Choke your wallet soon.

Originally published Sept. 26, noon PT and updated as new product details are revealed.

