See a galaxy of new Star Wars toys from Rise of Skywalker, Mandalorian and Fallen Order

On Thursday, Disney and Lucasfilm revealed enough upcoming new Star Wars toys to fill a Death Star. The goods will go on sale Oct. 4 for the marketing bonanza known as Force Friday, but we got to unleash our inner Jedi and play with them early at events in San Francisco and New York. 

Star Wars took a break from the annual Force Friday in 2018, but it's striking back in 2019 with Triple Force Friday to promote three upcoming Star Wars properties: Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, which streams on Nov. 12; video game Jedi: Fallen Order, which arrives Nov. 15; and The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters Dec. 20. 

Click through our gallery for a taste of the toys that'll Force Choke your wallet soon.

Originally published Sept. 26, noon PT and updated as new product details are revealed. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 41

Build your own Resistance A-Wing Starfighter from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a new Lego kit. The film hits theaters Dec. 20. The pilot is Snap Wexley, with passenger Lieutenant Connix along for the ride. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 41

That's new character Jannah, played by British actor Naomi Ackie in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 41

A Funko Pop figure of Jannah, armed with a bow and an ally of the Resistance from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.  

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 41

Up close with Poe Dameron, a Funko Pop figure from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 41

The mechanic Rose Tico as a Funko Pop figure from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 41

Rise of Skywalker Hot Wheels include the cute new droid D-O, who befriends BB-8 in the upcoming movie. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 41

You can control this Hasbro interactive D-O droid with an app on your phone. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 41

Rey and D-O unboxed, with a First Order Jet Trooper and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, by Hasbro.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 41

A collection of droids -- D-O, R5-2JE, R6-LE5, and R2-SHP -- from Disney.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 41

Hasrbro's Chewbacca action figure from The Rise of Skywalker.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 41

Rey, Finn and Kylo Hasrbo action figures, from The Rise of Skywalker.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 41

Long-awaited live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian comes to the Disney Plus streaming service on Nov. 12, and with it come lots of new related products. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 41

Action figures for The Mandalorian series. Pedro Pascal (best known for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones) will take on the title role of a lone Mandalorian gunfighter operating in the outer reaches of the galaxy. With him here is ex-rebel shock trooper Cara Dune. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 41

From Funko, an IG-11 bounty hunter droid from The Mandalorian. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 41

From the Lego AT-ST Raider kit, The Mandalorian, a Klatooinian raider, and Cara Dune in front of the walker.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
16
of 41

Cheers, bounty hunters! IG-11 and the Mandalorian drinking glasses you can order from Zazzle.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
17
of 41

This print-on-demand lunchbox from Zazzle lets kids take The Mandalorian to school. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
18
of 41

Loungefly's stylish Sith Trooper crossbody bag offers a dose of the dark side. It's exclusive to Disney Parks.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 41

A pair of Sith Troopers from Japanese toymaker Kotobukiya are ready for action.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 41

A Sith Trooper, In the Black Series from Hasbro, from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
21
of 41

In front of Kylo Ren's Shuttle, that's General Pryde, D-O, Boolio, Lando Calrissian, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, an astromech droid, Zorri Bliss, Lieutenant Connix and Snap Wexley, all in Lego. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
22
of 41

Lando Calrissian, C-3PO and Finn in the 1,351-piece Lego Millennium Falcon from The Rise of Skywalker.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
23
of 41

More Star Wars Funko Pop figures. Clockwise, that's Rose Tico, Jannah, Lando Calrissian and Zorri Bliss.  

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
24
of 41

Zorri Bliss and a super smooth Lando Calrissian are available in Funko Pop form.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
25
of 41

With the Scream Saber from Hasbro, you can play lightsaber sounds, sounds from 10 Star Wars characters and record your own voice with the press of a button. For ages 4 and up. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
26
of 41

A closer look at Hasbro's Scream Saber. Get ready to scream.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
27
of 41

The Resistance deluxe figurine set on top, and below it, the First Order deluxe set from Disney.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
28
of 41

Back to basics with a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cap. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
29
of 41

Garmin Star Wars fitness watches. Choose a Darth Vader or Rey theme. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
30
of 41

A closer look at the Garmin Rey fitness watch.  

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
31
of 41

The Kylo Ren Force FX Light Saber from Hasbro is ready to strike the Resistance. It has a surprising heft to mimic the weight of Ren's lightsaber.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
32
of 41

The Xbox One S Deluxe Edition of video game Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, coming Nov. 15. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
33
of 41

Protect your phone with Jedi and Purge Trooper cases from the upcoming video game Jedi: Fallen Order.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
34
of 41

A Hasbro figurine of Padawan Cal Kestis and the BD-1 droid from the Jedi: Fallen Order video game. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
35
of 41

Like playing dress-up? Here are Sith Trooper, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren and Rey costumes from the Disney Store.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
36
of 41

Kano's The Force Sensor coding kit lets kids 6 and up build lightsabers and go on missions by dragging coding elements. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
37
of 41

Another look at the Lego Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter, being piloted here by Zorri Bliss, played by Keri Russell in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
38
of 41

Here's a quick peek at the book Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy. 

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
39
of 41

A T-shirt for The Mandalorian, available soon on Amazon.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
40
of 41

And even The Mandalorian has a MagicBand for Disney Resorts and Parks.

Read the article
Angela Lang/CNET
41
of 41
