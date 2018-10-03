Jon Favreau's Star Wars streaming series has a name: The Mandalorian

The Star Wars universe is vast, and on Wednesday, writer and producer Jon Favreau confirmed that his new live-action series for the Disney streaming service will delve into a little-known corner of it.

Favreau posted a Star Wars-crawl-like Instagram image declaring the new show's name to be The Mandalorian.

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe," Favreau's post reads. "The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire, and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic..."

Mandalore is described on StarWars.com as "a proud world with a rich warrior culture," which is "home to various clans united under Bo-Katan Kryze, wielder of the Darksaber."

Comments on Favreau's Instagram were mostly positive. Wrote Instagram user acoustic_baby, "Shut up and just take my money already."

And chewbacookie said, "Well this sounds intriguing! It sounds like a Western!"

Back in March, Disney announced that Favreau would write and produce the series. The Disney streaming service itself has no name and few details as of yet, but it's expected to launch in 2019.

"If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you," Favreau said at the time. "I can't wait to embark upon this exciting adventure."

Exciting and expensive: In August, The New York Times reported that Favreau's show is expected to cost roughly $100 million for 10 episodes. (Game of Thrones' first season cost about half that.)