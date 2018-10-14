Sea, air and space vehicles converge at this incredible museum

There's a lot to see here. Some museums in their entirety have less than what you can see in just this photo... and this is just one of the Technik Museum Speyer's several buildings and outdoor displays.
A fitting place to start: two brilliant German machines. On the left, a 1964 Porsche 356C. On the right, a 1957 BMW 503. As you'd expect, elsewhere in the museum are other German classics like a Mercedes Gullwing, VW Bus and more.
As you'd expect there's a German bias, at least in terms of number of German cars versus the rest of the world, but it's slight. Case in point, this perfect 1969 Aston DBS Vantage. Elsewhere there's an E-type Jag. For a general museum, its car collection is better than some car museums I've visited.
An uncommon aircraft to see in museums in the US or UK, whose air forces never flew them, this is the Dassault Mirage III. The Royal Australian Air Force flew this fast interceptor and a number are in museums there. Most have been retired, but they're still in service with the Pakistani Air Force.
I certainly wasn't expecting to see a Soviet limo in the back of the An-26. This is the Gaz Tschaika or Chaika. As you can probably guess, it was only for government VIPs. Some were given as gifts to Soviet-friendly heads of state.
A Yakovlev Yak-27, or "Jakowlew Jak-27" as the Germans spell it. This specific plane could be configured as a bomber, but was used primarily as a reconnaissance aircraft (hence the clear nose). It was flown by the Soviets, but stationed in East Germany.
While I'm a big fan of the looks of the F-104 Starfighter, it was a lethal aircraft... to its pilots. Especially in Germany. Over a third of the German 104s were lost in crashes, with more than 100 pilots killed.
An Opel GT, looking every bit the Corvette baby-brother it was. European baby cousin, maybe. With half the cylinders and way less than half the displacement, it was a fair bit slower. The headlights are manually operated and rotate longitudinally instead of popping up.
Not sure I've seen one of these in person, and it certainly draws the eye in that color. This is an NSU Ro 80, one of the few cars ever that had a Wankel rotary engine. Mazda's RX-7 is the probably the best known car to use this engine type.
NSU would get merged with Auto Union to form Audi a few years after this car debuted.
NASA's Shuttle plans were public, so it's not much of a surprise Soviet engineers took the path of least resistance and copied much of the design. Having been this close to Endeavour and Enterprise(the latter at the excellent Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum) I can tell you that while they're certainly related, it's not a precise copy.
This Buran is the OK-GLI, used for atmospheric testing. As such, it had four turbofans so it could take off and fly on its own, which it did 25 times. The Shuttle, by comparison, was lifted by a 747 and then released to study its glide characteristics.
Not a view you'd normally see. Hopefully. It's a lot of steps to get up here, since it's mounted quite high off the ground. Also note the angle. It makes for some interesting maneuvering while inside, as you'll see.
Below the landing gear you can see people lining up. There's a slide you can ride to get back down. You can see the tube in the last photo. Given my penchant for injury, I abstained.
The cockpit is on the upper deck, so on the main deck you can sit almost in the nose, as seen here. I once sat in seat 1D, up on the right. This was after being stuck at Narita airport in Japan for 26 hours. At takeoff something behind the panels above me gave way, dumping a bunch of water on me.
After climbing an awkwardly tilted spiral staircase, you reach the upper deck. Though cool, and perhaps space-saving, I imagine such a staircase was incredibly dangerous. It was a challenge going up and down, and this plane wasn't even moving. Later models had a traditional staircase, usually near one of the exit doors.
Something about random passages like this inside an aircraft just fascinate me. For those of you not fascinated by such things, this forward section of the An-22 was pressurized (my back is to the hatch leading to the cargo bay). The bay itself was only slightly pressurized. Low enough that you wouldn't want to be in there without oxygen during flight.
It was a warm day, even warmer inside the aircraft, and warmer still on the cockpit deck. Inside this plastic bubble that gives a great view of the upper fuselage, the heat was brutal. Worth it for this shot though.
Much smaller than other subs of the era, the U9 has a single hull, but still fit a crew of 22. Most military subs have a double hull, an outer hydrodynamically streamlined hull, and an inner pressure hull.
All subs maximize their limited interior space in whatever way they can. This one barely has any bulkheads at all separating the spaces. My back is to the torpedo tubes you saw in the last image. The red circles you see in the distance is the control room.
A commanding view of the ship and the rest of the museum. The Essberger's three engines could get it up to 26 knots, or around 42 kph (30mph). I imagine it would get pretty windy up here at that speed.