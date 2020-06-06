Global scenes of Black Lives Matter protests show outrage far beyond US

Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Poland
The death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis has led to widespread protests over racial inequality that now extend far beyond US borders. Some of the protests have turned violent, many have been peaceful.
From Norway to Mexico, South Korea to France, India to England, Pakistan to Germany, here are scenes from Black Lives Matter protests going on around the world. Above, thousands of protesters gather outside the US embassy in Warsaw on June 4.
Protesters march down Lisbon's central main streets on June 6 to reject racism and police violence.
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
Mexico
A banner in Spanish reads "Your fight is my fight" during a protest in Mexico City on June 4.
Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Tunisia
Protesters in front of a theater in Tunis on June 6 hold placards and chant slogans against police brutality, racism, violence and discrimination.
Steven Saphore/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Australia
In Sydney on June 6, protesters show solidarity with Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the US and also rally to stop Aboriginal deaths in custody.
Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images
Lithuania
A Black Lives Matter march in Vilnius on June 5.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
South Korea
South Korean activists gather near the US embassy in Seoul on June 5.
Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images
South Africa
Activists march from the US Embassy in Pretoria toward the president's office on June 6 during a protest against racial inequality sparked by the death of George Floyd.
Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images
Pakistan
Activists from Pakistan's social Pasban Democratic Party shout slogans and hold posters featuring images of George Floyd during a protest in Karachi on June 5.
Szymon Barylski/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ireland
Protesters gather in Eyre Square in Galway on June 6 to protest the killing of George Floyd and call for racial justice worldwide.
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
England
Thousands of people, most wearing face masks to protect from COVID-19, take a knee in Birmingham on June 4 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Germany
Demonstrators in Hamburg reenact George Floyd's death in front of the United States consulate on June 5. A video showing white officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded for his life has led to outrage around the world.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Brazil
A protester holds a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" in Portuguese on June 5. About 300 demonstrators in the streets of Sao Goncalo protested the deaths of George Floyd and João Pedro Mattos Pinto, a Brazilian black 14-year-old killed by a police bullet to his back when officers raided his home. Police have reportedly claimed he was caught in the crossfire as they pursued fleeing gang members. The killing is under investigation.
Terje Pedersen/AFP via Getty Images
Norway
Protesters march outside the Parliament building in Oslo on June 5.
Stefano Montesi/Corbis/Getty Images
Italy
Protesters gather in Rome's Piazza Barberini on June 5.
Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images
India
Members of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organization (AIPSO) hold placards in a silent protest in front of the Consulate General of the United States on on June 4.
Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Austria
Thousands march toward Vienna's Karls Square on June 4 during a demonstration to protest the killing of George Floyd.
Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Image
Sweden
Stockholm protesters take to the streets on June 3.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images
France
Protesters gather in Lille in northern France on June 4.
Remko De Waal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Netherlands
Placards on the Jaarbeursplein, in Utrecht, Netherlands, on June 5.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators gather at The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC on June 4 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Angela Weiss/AFP/via Getty Images
Brooklyn, New York
A protester holds up a portrait of George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Library and Grand Army Plaza on June 5.
Jonathan Luskin/CNET
San Francisco
Protesters stretch down blocks of Church Street in San Francisco on June 3 as a march for racial justice kicked off in the city's Mission District. Estimates had crowds between 10,000 and 30,000.
Natalie Weinstein/CNET
Austin, Texas
On June 4, thousands of protesters gathered yet again outside the Austin, Texas, police headquarters to protest police brutality. The June 4 protests were nonviolent, in contrast to those over the past weekend that resulted in several people being hospitalized, including two young men who remain in critical condition with head injuries from beanbag ammunition shot by police. On June 4, the police chief told the Austin City Council during an emergency meeting that officers will no longer use beanbag ammunition against protesters.
John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Portland, Oregon
During several days of demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, protesters stage a "die-in" on May 31 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Not all marches are taking place in big cities. Here's one on June 5 in the Northern California suburb of Pleasanton.
Sarah Tew/CNET
Asheville, North Carolina
In another smaller town, Asheville, North Carolina, a June 2 protest spreads across blocks around a main intersection downtown. Protesters occupied the space around the Vance Memorial, staying on the sidewalk and peacefully demonstrating for all who drove through town. Here are more scenes from the Asheville protest.
