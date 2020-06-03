Peaceful protests continue to take place in smaller cities around the US, as many localities implement curfews to curb a handful of opportunists looting at night. Here's a look at the show of solidarity going on in Asheville, North Carolina.
Protesters occupied the space around the Vance Memorial, staying on the sidewalk and peacefully demonstrating for all who drove through town. The protest here has been growing for days, and this would be the first night with an official curfew order, for 8 p.m., from the mayor.
The protest on June 2 spread across blocks around a main intersection downtown.
Passersby honked their approval and solidarity with protesters, and a number of motorists raised a fist out a car window.
Multiple drones were seen flying overhead downtown. Here's one.
"No Justice, No Peace."
"Racism is so American that when we protest racism, some assume we're protesting America."
"COVID is not the only killer."
"Where would he be?"
"What were y'all doing during history class? This is straight out of Chapter 5: 1934 Germany."
"Defund the police."
"White silence costs black lives."
"Cops & Klan go hand in hand."
"Silence is violence."
"I shouldn't run out of cardboard!" -- on a sign filled with the names of recent victims of police violence.
"Sorry! 1st Amendment rights close at 8 p.m." The sign references the mayor's freshly ordered 8 p.m. curfew here in Asheville, North Carolina.
"One way or another this darkness got to give."
"A true warrior knows the value of peace."
"Let justice flow like the river."
"Those who would make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. --JFK 1962"
"I can't breathe."
"White supremacy is the enemy."
"It's not just Black Lives Matter. But also black voices matter. Black opinions matter. Black thoughts matter. I matter! Black women matter! Black trans lives matter! Black men matter! Black children matter! Black and proud! Black and unapologetic!"
"If we all bleed, why the fuck can we not all breathe?"
After escalating confrontations with police on previous evenings, demonstrators came prepared with water to wash off tear gas. There was a medic tent with supplies and water in case of confrontation after the curfew took effect, when arrests were expected. After I left, it was later reported that Asheville's police destroyed the supplies.
"How many weren't filmed?"
"Unify with love."
"I am not black, but I see you, I hear you, I mourn with you, I will fight for you."
