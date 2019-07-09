San Diego Comic-Con 2019: The hottest cosplay we expect to see

CNET también está disponible en español.

Another year, another SDCC!

Starting July 28, San Diego Comic-Con will once again invade downtown with superheroes, villains and tons of creativity. 

As fans put the finishing touches on their costumes and make last-minute decisions on who to cosplay for this year's convention, here's a look at the characters we expect to be most popular around the show floor.

For our predictions, we considered the most popular movies, games and comics of the first half of the year and also did some research on Google Trends.

Let's start with cosplay of one of the biggest shows of the decade: Game of Thrones, which aired its final season this spring. 

Caption:Photo:Justin Baker
1
of 15

Daenerys Targaryen

Even with a controversial final season, we expect Game of Thrones characters to make a prominent appearance during SDCC 2019.

Khaleesi should be one of the most popular cosplay choices this year, but we aren't sure which iteration we'll get. Hopefully some dark Daenerys/Drogon combination.

And while we wait, here's some of the best Game of Thrones cosplay we've ever seen. 

Published:Caption:Photo:AdaCo
2
of 15

Night King

The Night King's demise on the final season of Game of Thrones created a whole wave of reactions on social media. Plus, he's been appearing at conventions all over the place.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
3
of 15

Stranger Things

Season 3 of Stranger Things came out on Netflix July 4 and fans of the series will have the perfect place to bring their '80s looks to life at the San Diego Convention Center.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
4
of 15

Iron Man

Avengers fans will no doubt want to pay homage to the fallen heroes and villains from Avengers: Endgame, including Tony Stark. Over the past few years, we've encountered complete Iron Man suits and great Tony costumes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
5
of 15

Black Widow

Another significant loss during Avengers: Endgame was Natasha Romanov, better known as Black Widow. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Alvin Johnson Photography
6
of 15

Gamora

Gamora returned from the dead during Avengers: Endgame, giving cosplayers a great opportunity to bring her back to the convention center. 

Published:Caption:
7
of 15

Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers is the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the last few films we got great looks that will make for fun cosplay for Marvel fans.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jenny N.
8
of 15

Thor

Thor gained a few pounds in the last Avengers film and we're dying to see how cosplayers will bring him to life during San Diego Comic-Con International.

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel
9
of 15

Spider-Man

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be all over downtown San Diego following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and also because of the impact Peter Parker had during Avengers: Endgame.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
10
of 15

Thanos

Thanos, the villain that killed half of the galaxy's population in Avengers: Infinity War, is a great inspiration for cosplayers. We can't wait to see where the cosplayer creativity goes, specially with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel Studios
11
of 15

Harley Quinn

Dr. Quinn is a fan favorite for cosplayers at every convention we've attended in the last decade. Different iterations of the costume go from the classic look in comic books to Margot Robbie's version in Suicide Squad.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
12
of 15

Wonder Woman

Diana of Themyscira‎ has been a very cosplay character during the last two SDCCs, and with Wonder Woman 1984 coming out next year, we're sure we'll run into several amazons in downtown San Diego.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
13
of 15

Star Wars

Comic conventions always showcase some great Star Wars cosplay. The most popular characters from the franchise usually are Stormtroopers, Darth Vader, Jedi Knights and Princess Leia.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
14
of 15

Supergirl, Captain America and more

We'll see a lot of creative costumes and ensembles,  but for the last cosplay prediction we are going for Supergirl, Superman, Batman and  Captain America.

What do you think of our list? If you have any suggestions please head to Twitter and let me know which character you are looking forward to seeing or cosplaying during SDCC 2019. 

Remember to come back next week to check out our complete SDCC coverage and all the best cosplay we see during the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
15
of 15
