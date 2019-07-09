San Diego Comic-Con 2019: The hottest cosplay we expect to see

Starting July 28, San Diego Comic-Con will once again invade downtown with superheroes, villains and tons of creativity.
As fans put the finishing touches on their costumes and make last-minute decisions on who to cosplay for this year's convention, here's a look at the characters we expect to be most popular around the show floor.
For our predictions, we considered the most popular movies, games and comics of the first half of the year and also did some research on Google Trends.
Let's start with cosplay of one of the biggest shows of the decade: Game of Thrones, which aired its final season this spring.
Avengers fans will no doubt want to pay homage to the fallen heroes and villains from Avengers: Endgame, including Tony Stark. Over the past few years, we've encountered complete Iron Man suits and great Tony costumes.
Thanos, the villain that killed half of the galaxy's population in Avengers: Infinity War, is a great inspiration for cosplayers. We can't wait to see where the cosplayer creativity goes, specially with the Infinity Gauntlet.
Dr. Quinn is a fan favorite for cosplayers at every convention we've attended in the last decade. Different iterations of the costume go from the classic look in comic books to Margot Robbie's version in Suicide Squad.