The best Game of Thrones cosplay in all the seven kingdoms

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • WonderCon 2018 - Day 3
  • Comic Con - Birmingham
  • 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 3
  • MCM London Comic Con
  • Club Cosplay LA
  • Los Angeles Times
  • Los Angeles Times
  • Los Angeles Times
  • 2018 Comic-Con International - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
  • Comic-Con Fans Descend On San Diego Dressed As Their Favorite Characters
  • Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con 2016
  • 2018 New York Comic Con Street Style
  • Game of Thrones exhibition in London
  • Game of Thrones exhibition in London
  • Game of Thrones exhibition in London
  • Comic Con
  • Los Angeles Times
  • Los Angeles Times
  • Los Angeles Times
  • MCM London Comic Con
  • Comic-Con International 2016 - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
  • 2017 C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo
  • 2018 Comic-Con International - General Atmosphere And Cosplay
  • MCM London Comic Con
  • New York Comic Con 2018 - Day 1
  • Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con 2016
  • Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con 2016
  • WonderCon 2017 - Day 1
  • London Comic Con
  • MCM Comic Con At Manchester Central
  • 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 3
  • 2015 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo - Day 2
  • Montreal Zombie Walk 2017
  • Montreal Zombie Walk 2017
  • cnet-got-cosplay-cersei-2
  • cnet-got-cosplay-egg-covet
  • cnet-got-cosplay-istanbul-water
  • Los Angeles Times
  • cnet-got-cosplay-mother-of-dragons2
  • cnet-got-cosplay-zombie-lunch

Our favorite Game of Thrones cosplay of all time

The final season of Game of Thrones is almost here. When it premieres April 14, we'll finally know which of the major Game of Thrones fan theories will come true, and which are just (entertaining) fan fiction.

To celebrate, we've put together this collection of some of our favorite Game of Thrones cosplay of all time.

In this photo, former Boy Meets World actor Maitland Ward poses as Daenerys Targaryen at WonderCon 2018 in Anaheim, California.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products or streaming services featured here. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Albert L. Ortega/Getty ImagesSee More
1
of 40

This elegant look from House Tyrell

This Margaery Tyrell cosplayer, seen at Birmingham MCM Comic-Con 2016 in the UK, is wearing her wedding best.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty ImagesSee More
2
of 40

This cool dude with an icy demeanor

Here, a cosplayer poses as the Night King during 2017 New York Comic-Con.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Zuchnik/Getty ImagesSee More
3
of 40

MCM London Comic-Con

Here's more stellar Game of Thrones cosplay, this time photographed outside MCM London Comic-Con 2017.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty ImagesSee More
4
of 40

This meme-worthy Hound cosplay

Here, cosplayer David Baxter shows off his love for Sandor Clegane -- and his love for eating every damn chicken in the room.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Albert L. Ortega/Getty ImagesSee More
5
of 40

This post-torture Septa look

Cosplayer Rosei Goldsmith shows off a creative take on Septa Unella at San Diego Comic-Con 2016.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles TimesSee More
6
of 40

This photogenic pair of Free Folk

Here's another photo from San Diego Comic-Con 2016, this time of cosplayers Amy Stone as Karsi and Christopher Kay as Tormund.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Robert GauthierSee More
7
of 40

Post-mortem Robb Stark cosplay

Cosplayer Keri Palmetto (as Lyanna Mormont) poses next to Steven Bustamonte (as dead Robb Stark) at San Diego Comic-Con 2016.

Stream the final season ofhttps://www.amazon.com/gp/video/storefront/ref=atv_hm_hom_1_c_d6UboN_cQ5yfS_7_2?contentType=subscription&contentId=hbo&benefitId=hbo/?tag=cnet-cad-20Game of Thrones on HBO.https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/storefront/ref=atv_hm_hom_1_c_d6UboN_cQ5yfS_7_2?contentType=subscription&contentId=hbo&benefitId=hbo/?tag=cnet-cad-20

Published:Caption:Photo:Robert GauthierSee More
8
of 40

This Season 1 Beggar King cosplay that's pure gold

Here's a cosplayer dressed as Viserys Targaryen wearing his crown of molten gold, at Comic-Con International 2018 in San Diego, California.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Quinn P. Smith/Getty ImagesSee More
9
of 40

This wonderful Lannister family photo

A pair of cosplayers play twins Jaime and Cersei Lannister at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mario Tama/Getty ImagesSee More
10
of 40

Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic-Con 2016

Here, actress Serena Laurel poses as Sansa Stark alongside a Hound cosplayer at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic-Con 2016.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Albert L. Ortega/Getty ImagesSee More
11
of 40

Bespoke Westeros fashion on the streets of New York

This Daenerys Targaryen cosplayer was photographed just outside New York Comic-Con in October 2018.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Zuchnik/Getty ImagesSee More
12
of 40

This sharp Tyrion cosplay

This Tyrion Lannister cosplayer lusts after a prop crown at the Game of Thrones Exhibition at the O2 in London in 2015.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesSee More
13
of 40

Good costume design recognizes good costume design

A group cosplayers photograph costumes from the show, including Margaery Tyrell's wedding dress, at the same Game of Thrones Exhibition.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesSee More
14
of 40

Cosplaying with the Iron Throne

It's one thing to cosplay with your own props, but being able to cosplay with actual props from Game of Thrones is definitely next level.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesSee More
15
of 40

This London cosplayer with a rad puppet

A cosplayer poses with a dragon as Daenerys Targaryen at the London Comic-Con at the ExCel London.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Victoria Jones/PA ImagesSee More
16
of 40

The family that cosplays together, stays together

This photo of cosplayers Chris Setts (Rhaegar Targaryen) and Hayley Smith (Lyanna Stark) was taken shortly after Setts proposed to her at San Diego Comic-Con 2016.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles TimesSee More
17
of 40

This GoT cosplay that's fit for a queen

Cosplayer Melanie Smith, as Cersei Lannister, poses on the Iron Throne at San Diego Comic-Con 2016.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles TimesSee More
18
of 40

Daenerys posing with Daenerys posing with Daenerys posing...

As you can see, Daenerys is a really popular choice for Game of Thrones cosplayers.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Robert GauthierSee More
19
of 40

This Dothraki cosplay

Here, a cosplayer shows off a Khal Drogo look at the Masquerade ball at MCM London Comic-Con 2016 in England.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie MillingtonSee More
20
of 40

Yep, another Daenerys

This Daenerys Targaryen cosplayer was spotted in the halls of San Diego Comic-Con 2016.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Albert L. OrtegaSee More
21
of 40

This Drowned Man

This Euron Greyjoy cosplayer was spotted at the C2E2 Crown Champions of Cosplay in April 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Boczarski/Getty ImagesSee More
22
of 40

This dude who brings the storm (and solid cosplay)

Here's another Night King cosplayer, this time spotted at the Sand Diego Comic-Con 2018 event in San Diego, California.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Quinn P. Smith/Getty ImagesSee More
23
of 40

This proud momma with her future baby

This MCM London Comic-Con 2017 cosplayer is ready to make the biggest omelet, ever.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ollie Millington/Getty ImagesSee More
24
of 40

These badass women of Westeros

This group of Game of Thrones cosplayers was seen at New York Comic-Con 2018.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Noam GalaiSee More
25
of 40

This leader of the White Walkers

The Night King is a popular Game of Thrones cosplay subject. This one was photographed at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic-Con in 2016.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Renard Garr/FilmMagicSee More
26
of 40

Jon Snow and his posse hit LA

Here's yet another group of Game of Thrones cosplayers spotted at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic-Con 2016.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Albert L. Ortega/Getty ImagesSee More
27
of 40

This GoT cosplay straight out of WonderCon

Here's some rare Littlefinger cosplay at the Anaheim Convention Center in 2017.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Justin BakerSee More
28
of 40

This absolutely golden cosplay photo

A Gregor Clegane cosplayer is seen here wandering the halls of MCM Comic-Con 2016 in London.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesSee More
29
of 40

This stormborn cosplay

Here's more Mother of Dragons cosplay, this time spotted at MCM Comic-Con 2016 in Manchester, England.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Shirlaine ForrestSee More
30
of 40

This cunning manipulator of men (and women)

This Petyr Baelish cosplayer poses outside New York Comic-Con 2017.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Zuchnik/Getty ImagesSee More
31
of 40

The best Game of Thrones cosplay out of Chicago

This group of Game of Thrones cosplayers was photographed at C2E2 Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo 2015.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Boczarski/Getty ImagesSee More
32
of 40

Just a bunch of dead buddies hanging out, NBD

This undead Game of Thrones cosplay made an appearance during Zombie Walk 2017 in Montreal.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Marc Bruxelle/Getty ImagesSee More
33
of 40

So far as zombies go, he's, like, a celebrity

Of course, the Night King and plenty of White Walkers were spotted at Montreal's Zombie Walk as well.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Marc Bruxelle/Getty ImagesSee More
34
of 40

This powerful and ambitious Lannister cosplay

This Cersei Lannister cosplay was photographed at Birmingham MCM Comic-Con 2017.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Phillip MaguireSee More
35
of 40

This top-tier cosplay from Istanbul

This Daenerys Targaryen cosplay comes from a photoshoot in Istanbul, Turkey for Istanbul Comic-Con 2015.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:AdaCoSee More
36
of 40

She can walk through fire and walk on water?

Here's another pic from the Istanbul photo shoot.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:AdaCoSee More
37
of 40

The biggest army of GoT cosplayers in any kingdom

This massive group of Game of Thrones cosplayers was spotted at San Diego Comic-Con 2016.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Robert GauthierSee More
38
of 40

Dragon daycare

As if you needed any proof that Game of Thrones cosplay is an international phenomenon, here's a shot of Daenerys cosplay from the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo Parade of Wonders 2017.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:mmckinneyphotographySee More
39
of 40

This delicious Daenerys cosplay

As you can see, Daenerys cosplay (spotted at Birmingham MCM Comic-Con 2017) is popular with both Walkers and White Walkers alike.

Stream the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Published:Caption:Photo:Phillip MaguireSee More
40
of 40
Now Reading

The best Game of Thrones cosplay in all the seven kingdoms

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Galaxy Fold, Mate X prices make the Galaxy S10, iPhone XS' cost almost reasonable

Galaxy Fold, Mate X prices make the Galaxy S10, iPhone XS' cost almost reasonable

by
Galaxy S10E is the maverick Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10E is the maverick Galaxy S10

29 Photos
50 percent off H&R Block tax software: Saturday and Sunday only

50 percent off H&R Block tax software: Saturday and Sunday only

by
First test of SpaceX Starship 'hopper' now set for next week

First test of SpaceX Starship 'hopper' now set for next week

by
2019 Mazda3 AWD first drive: Surefooted sweetheart

2019 Mazda3 AWD first drive: Surefooted sweetheart

by