Samsung's modern top-load washer doesn't destroy stains

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Meet the Samsung WA54M8750AW.
It has a built-in sink.
Its integrated touch display gives it a modern look.
Press the water jet button and water will fill the sink.
Unfortunately, the tab that holds the lid and the sink together comes loose too easily.
Because of that design flaw, you'll likely end up releasing the sink accidentally.
Its display is also difficult to read from a distance.
This model costs $1,099.
It has a 5.4-cubic-foot capacity.
Pull up gently on the tab to release the sink.
It has 12 cleaning cycles.
Use the sink to presoak or hand-wash delicate items.
Access the detergent drawer in the back.