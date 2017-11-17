CNET también está disponible en español.

Meet the Samsung WA54M8750AW.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It has a built-in sink.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Its integrated touch display gives it a modern look.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Press the water jet button and water will fill the sink. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Unfortunately, the tab that holds the lid and the sink together comes loose too easily. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Because of that design flaw, you'll likely end up releasing the sink accidentally. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Its display is also difficult to read from a distance. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This model costs $1,099.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It has a 5.4-cubic-foot capacity.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Pull up gently on the tab to release the sink. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It has 12 cleaning cycles. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Use the sink to presoak or hand-wash delicate items. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Access the detergent drawer in the back. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Samsung's modern top-load washer doesn't destroy stains

