See Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup

Samsung just announced the Galaxy S23 lineup, including the S23 Ultra (left), S23 Plus (middle) and S23 (right), at its latest Unpacked event. They go on sale Feb. 17 and are available for preorder starting Wednesday.
Design-wise, the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks very similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The 200-megapixel camera is one of the biggest changes, marking a jump from the S22 Ultra's 108-megapixel camera.
There's also a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.
Like last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an S Pen stylus.
The Galaxy S23 Plus (pictured left) and regular Galaxy S23 have a slightly updated design with a floating camera instead of the camera module. You can see the difference compared to the Galaxy S22 Plus (right).
Here's what the regular Galaxy S23 (left) looks like alongside the Galaxy S22.
The Galaxy S23 (left) also has a bigger battery compared to last year's Galaxy S22 (right).
The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have the same camera hardware as last year's phones, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured), Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus all come in new color options too, including the lavender option shown here.
