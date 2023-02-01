See Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup

X
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup brings camera improvements, new color options and a faster processor across the lineup.

james-martin-profile-crop
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
James Martin Lisa Eadicicco
james-martin-profile-crop
James Martin
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
Lisa Eadicicco
Samsung Galaxy S23
1 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup

Samsung just announced the Galaxy S23 lineup, including the S23 Ultra (left), S23 Plus (middle) and S23 (right), at its latest Unpacked event. They go on sale Feb. 17 and are available for preorder starting Wednesday.

Samsung Galaxy S23
2 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Design-wise, the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks very similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

Samsung Galaxy S23
3 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Galaxy S23 Ultra

The 200-megapixel camera is one of the biggest changes, marking a jump from the S22 Ultra's 108-megapixel camera. 

Samsung Galaxy S23
4 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Galaxy S23 Ultra

There's also a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. 

Samsung Galaxy S23
5 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Like last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an S Pen stylus. 

Samsung Galaxy S23
6 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

The Galaxy S23 Plus (pictured left) and regular Galaxy S23 have a slightly updated design with a floating camera instead of the camera module. You can see the difference compared to the Galaxy S22 Plus (right).

Samsung Galaxy S23
7 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22

Here's what the regular Galaxy S23 (left) looks like alongside the Galaxy S22. 

Samsung Galaxy S23
8 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S23 (left) also has a bigger battery compared to last year's Galaxy S22 (right).

Samsung Galaxy S23
9 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Galaxy S23

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have the same camera hardware as last year's phones, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera. 

Samsung Galaxy S23
10 of 10 Bobby Oliver/CNET

Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured), Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus all come in new color options too, including the lavender option shown here.

Check out CNET's full story below for more coverage. 

