CES 2019: Hands-on with the foldable, bendable Royole FlexPai phone

Below the display are the phone's two cameras: a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 20-megapixel telephoto lens. The cameras act as both the rear and front-facing shooters when you fold the screen together.
The FlexPai runs an OS called Water that's layered on top of Google Android 9.0. Whichever way you choose to hold or bend the device, the screen adjusts to the many different orientations and viewing options.
Royole's background in flexible displays uniquely positions it to create a viable flexible device, and the company has been working on the FlexPai for six years. It's also pouring $30 million into developer support.
The FlexPai won't be the only flexible phone you'll see in the months to come. Samsung, LG and Huawei are rumored to be working on their own phones, and these devices could debut as soon as the beginning of next year.