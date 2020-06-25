CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Rivian R1T electric truck gets its desert on

Rivian wants to prove that electric trucks can get dirty, too.

1 of 5
Rivian

The yet-to-be-release Rivian R1T electric pickup truck had a good time in Arizona recently.

Read the article
2 of 5
Rivian

The company took a prototype out to the desert for some testing.

Read the article
3 of 5
Rivian

With an electric motor at each wheel, the R1T does a pretty good job at conquering the rocks.

Read the article
4 of 5
Rivian

We don't know much about the R1T, except that it will have up to 400 miles of range and scoot to 60 miles per hour in about three seconds.

Read the article
5 of 5
Rivian

We should see the Rivian R1T out in the wild in 2021.

Read the article

More Galleries

The 34 best games to play on Nintendo Switch

The 34 best games to play on Nintendo Switch

35 Photos
25 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

25 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

25 Photos
32 of the best games on PS4

32 of the best games on PS4

33 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

72 Photos
32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

33 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
The 17 best health and fitness apps for Apple Watch

The 17 best health and fitness apps for Apple Watch

18 Photos