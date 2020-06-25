Rivian R1T electric truck gets its desert on

CNET también está disponible en español.
Rivian wants to prove that electric trucks can get dirty, too.
The yet-to-be-release Rivian R1T electric pickup truck had a good time in Arizona recently.
The company took a prototype out to the desert for some testing.
With an electric motor at each wheel, the R1T does a pretty good job at conquering the rocks.
We don't know much about the R1T, except that it will have up to 400 miles of range and scoot to 60 miles per hour in about three seconds.
We should see the Rivian R1T out in the wild in 2021.
