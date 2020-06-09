Rise of the robots, from sci-fi to our homes

Atari founder Nolan Bushnell founded the company Axlon in 1982 to build playful toy robots. Only 2,300 of this robot, Andy, were made, connect to Commodore 64 or Atari computers and could be controlled with a joystick.
RB5X was an educational robot programmed in the TinyBASIC language. Sonar and 'bumps switches' helped in mover around. A prototype attachment which was supposed to vacuum floors, didn't really work very well.
The Furby robot was the hot holiday toy in 1998, with resale prices fetching up to $300.
Out of the box, a Furby spoke only 'Furbish' and was able to communicate with other Furbies using infrared, but was able to learn English commands.
Hasbro's Furby, that weird, warbling piece of toy nostalgia that just won't die, is back. Now, though, Furby wants to stay connected via Bluetooth, receiving new information. It might know what time it is, or what the World Series scores are. Furby. Will. Know.
This is one element of iRobot's 1999 Swarm robot system. It was based on the behavior of insects and was the company's first experiment with decentralized networked robotic intelligence. The project was funded by DARPA and didn't require a human to independently control each robot in the swarm. Instead, the user could issue a command to one of the robots, and that command would then be shared among the entire swarm. Click here to read the related story on iRobot's history and its future.
Robotics competitions have become a staple of the educational arena. The FIRST organization, founded by inventor Dean Kamen, the man behind the Segway and the DEKA prosthetic arm, runs a series of such competitions every year, for age groups ranging from high school down to 6- to 9-year-olds. The robot pictured here, which includes Lego Mindstorms components, is typical of a high school project.
A child robot "Child-robot with Biomimetic Body" or CB2 (CB square), equipped with 51 air actuators, 5 motors and 197 tactile sensors under soft silicone skin on its child sized body, 130cm tall and weighing 33kg wriggles on a bed at the laboratory in Osaka University in Suita city in Osaka prefecture, Japan.
At Willow Garage's launch party in 2010, the PR2 units emerge in unison. Institutions that received PR2 robots for research include the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Bosch Research and Technology Center, Stanford University, the University of California at Berkeley, the University of Southern California, the University of Tokyo's JSK Robotics Laboratory and MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.
In 2013, DARPA unveiled one of the more frightening and futuristic robots we've ever seen. But the massive 6-foot humanoid robot, which was developed by Boston Dynamics, isn't designed to kill -- it's here to help us.
Atlas, with 28 hydraulically actuated joints, is one of the most advanced humanoid robots ever built. But the humanoid is essentially a physical shell, a starting point for the software brains and nerves that the teams from DARPA's Virtual Robotics Challenge will use as a development platform.
Discuss: Rise of the robots, from sci-fi to our homes
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.