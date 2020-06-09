CNET también está disponible en español.

Rise of the robots, from sci-fi to our homes

A collection of the history of humanoids

Shakey, Stanford Research Institute, 1969

Stanford Research Institute's Shakey cameras and touch sensors, advanced in computer vision and language processing for its era.

Wabot-1, 1973

Wabot-1 was the first full-scale anthropomorphic robot built in the world, integrating a limb control system, a vision system and a communications platform.

Sensors allowed Wabot-1 to measure distances and directions to objects and the robot could walk and even grip and move objects with hands that used tactile sensors.

Hubot, Hubotics, 1981

The butler-esque Hubot was advertised as the first home robot that's a personal companion, educator, entertainer and sentry." A voice synthesizer was about to speak about 1,200 words in English.

Andy, 1982

Atari founder Nolan Bushnell founded the company Axlon in 1982 to build playful toy robots. Only 2,300 of this robot, Andy, were made, connect to Commodore 64 or Atari computers and could be controlled with a joystick.

Hero Jr., Heathkit, 1984

Home robot kits from Heathkit were guided by sonar and were able to play games and sing songs, with the ads proclaiming it 'seeks to remain near human companions' by listening for voices.

RB5X General Robotics, 1985

RB5X was an educational robot programmed in the TinyBASIC language. Sonar and 'bumps switches' helped in mover around. A prototype attachment which was supposed to vacuum floors, didn't really work very well.

Officer Mac, 21st Century Robotics, 1985

Officer Mac was a remote-controlled law enforcement robot which accompanied police officers, visiting schools and showing videos about public safety.

Omnibot 2000, Tomy Company, 1985

The programmable Japanese Omnibot 2000 could move, talk, and carry objects. A cassette player in his chest played audio.

Sentry, Denning Robotics, 1995

This Denning robot security guard could patrol 14 hours, moving at 3 miles per hour, monitoring a 150-foot radius and radioing an alert to a human.

Furby, Tiger Electronics, 1998

The Furby robot was the hot holiday toy in 1998, with resale prices fetching up to $300.

Out of the box, a Furby spoke only 'Furbish' and was able to communicate with other Furbies using infrared, but was able to learn English commands.

Hasbro's Furby, that weird, warbling piece of toy nostalgia that just won't die, is back. Now, though, Furby wants to stay connected via Bluetooth, receiving new information. It might know what time it is, or what the World Series scores are.

Furby. Will. Know.
iRobot's Swarm, 1999

This is one element of iRobot's 1999 Swarm robot system. It was based on the behavior of insects and was the company's first experiment with decentralized networked robotic intelligence. The project was funded by DARPA and didn't require a human to independently control each robot in the swarm. Instead, the user could issue a command to one of the robots, and that command would then be shared among the entire swarm. Click here to read the related story on iRobot's history and its future. 

FIRST robot, 2009

Robotics competitions have become a staple of the educational arena. The FIRST organization, founded by inventor Dean Kamen, the man behind the Segway and the DEKA prosthetic arm, runs a series of such competitions every year, for age groups ranging from high school down to 6- to 9-year-olds. The robot pictured here, which includes Lego Mindstorms components, is typical of a high school project.

CB2, 2009

A child robot "Child-robot with Biomimetic Body" or CB2 (CB square), equipped with 51 air actuators, 5 motors and 197 tactile sensors under soft silicone skin on its child sized body, 130cm tall and weighing 33kg wriggles on a bed at the laboratory in Osaka University in Suita city in Osaka prefecture, Japan.

PR2 units, 2010

At Willow Garage's launch party in 2010, the PR2 units emerge in unison. Institutions that received PR2 robots for research include the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Bosch Research and Technology Center, Stanford University, the University of California at Berkeley, the University of Southern California, the University of Tokyo's JSK Robotics Laboratory and MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

Tesla, 2012

Many robots in typical automotive factories perform one task (or maybe two). Robots in the Tesla's body shop can perform up to five different tasks, increasing efficiency and flexibility.

Honda's Asimo, 2011

Asimo, Honda's humanoid robot, appears during the FIRST Championships at the America's Center on April 28, 2011 in St. Louis.

DARPA's Atlas, 2013

In 2013, DARPA unveiled one of the more frightening and futuristic robots we've ever seen. But the massive 6-foot humanoid robot, which was developed by Boston Dynamics, isn't designed to kill -- it's here to help us.

Atlas, with 28 hydraulically actuated joints, is one of the most advanced humanoid robots ever built. But the humanoid is essentially a physical shell, a starting point for the software brains and nerves that the teams from DARPA's Virtual Robotics Challenge will use as a development platform.

Swift Playground robotics programming, 2017

Apple's Swift Playgrounds helps kids learn to code by making robots and drones dance.

iRobots inside Fukushima, 2018

For Fukushima's nuclear disaster, robots offer a sliver of hope. On March 11, 2011, the worst nuclear disaster in history hit like a bomb. Even now, robots are just getting close enough to see how bad it really is. 

Apple's Daisy recycling robot, 2019

At the center of a new Material Recovery Lab Apple's built in Texas. The lab is designed to share Daisy's technology and help advance e-recycling. Apple hopes the project will attract academics, recyclers and other companies to participate. 

Samsung's Bot Care, 2019

At CES 2019, Samsung introduced four new robotics initiatives, including Bot Care, a personal health care assistant that can handle an array of health monitoring tasks.

