50 really creepy things you can buy on Amazon

Life not scary enough for you? Then let us introduce you to 50 thoroughly disturbing items we found on Amazon. Some of them are designed to be creepy, in a decorative-Halloween way; some of them just gave us the heebie-jeebies.
First up is this officially licensed It candy-bowl holder. The plastic-molded Pennywise stands approximately 18 inches tall. The plastic bowl is included -- as is the figure's unsettling smile.
Tired of gazing at your Nicolas Cage throw? Then snuggle up with this 18-by-18-inch number featuring a double-sided print of your favorite Jurassic Park scientist -- and his unnamed primate friend. You won't feel creepy at all. Probably.
An unintentionally terrifying salt-and-pepper-shaker holder
We're sure this cat figurine, which comes complete with a pair of glass shakers (salt and pepper not included), just wants to help you season your dinner. But its eyes... Oh, its cold, soulless eyes...
This apron, with its plush, removable and Velcro-backed models of the human heart, large intestine, small intestine, lung, stomach, kidney, liver, esophagus and trachea, is billed as an anatomical teaching tool. But first, we have to learn not to be scared of it.
According to the seller, this polyester tongue (sold as a set of three, actually) can be "stretched, twisted, stuck, pierced and pull[ed] ... out longer," before returning to its original, slimy-looking form. Good times!
This static-cling decal is intended for use on the exterior of your car's driver-side rear window. It's said to be water-resistant, and offer UV protection. And, oh, yes: it's potentially terrifying to passersby.
There's a box of sour-cream-and-onion-flavored crickets. There's a box of salt-and-vinegar-flavored crickets. And there's a box of bacon-and-cheese-flavored crickets. Put them all together, and you've got a mouthful of, well, dead crickets. Yum!
Sure, this handcrafted, wool cat bed (available in a range of styles -- the so-called "Hippo" is featured in the picture) looks cozy. But do you really want your feline friend holed up in one of these -- thinking, stewing... and plotting?
You'll always have someone watching over you -- literally -- when you mount this removable vinyl decal over your couch, and then remount it over your bed, and then remount it over your kitchen table, and then...
"This is a seriously realistic eyeball," per one of the rave Amazon reviews for this gory prop. And, really, if you're going to invest in a fake ripped-out eyeball, you definitely want a seriously realistic one.
Per the seller, this PVC plastic decal can be applied to any smooth, clean, dry surface, but apparently it's best if you stick it on your toilet seat or toilet tank. There's apparently nothing like the sight of Mittens invading your private space.
An owl pellet is the undigested stuff that an owl regurgitates after it, say, eats a cute, little mouse whole. An owl-pellet dissection kit is the thing that allows you to examine the owl pellet in detail. Shall we go on, or do you need to retch now?
There's a lot to unpack in this one: First, it's a 41-piece puzzle that's shaped like a gummy bear; second, the puzzle imagines that the gummy bear is a living creature with a liver, spinal cord and the rest; third, your job as a puzzle-doer is to put the gummy bear's anatomical parts in the right place. In short: You'll never eat gummies in the same carefree way again.
This tube-man costume comes in three colors (blue, red and yellow), and is equipped with a battery-powered blower to keep it standing tall. Batteries are not included -- nor are reasons why you'd want to walk down the street looking like this.
This arachnid is boiled, dehydrated -- and ready to eat! Do some of the product's Amazon reviews complain about the taste? Yes, yes, they do. Do the taste-complainers remember they're eating a boiled and dehydrated zebra tarantula? Well...