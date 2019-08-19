50 really creepy things you can buy on Amazon

Life not scary enough for you? Then let us introduce you to 50 thoroughly disturbing items we found on Amazon. Some of them are designed to be creepy, in a decorative-Halloween way; some of them just gave us the heebie-jeebies.

First up is this officially licensed It candy-bowl holder. The plastic-molded Pennywise stands approximately 18 inches tall. The plastic bowl is included -- as is the figure's unsettling smile.

