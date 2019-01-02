Purge your junk with these New Year's cleaning tips

It's time to shred and toss those receipts and documents you used to file old returns. You've probably heard that old saying that you should keep all your paperwork for seven years. For many, that's incorrect.
According to the IRS, three years is long enough. The exception is if you file "a claim for a loss from worthless securities or bad debt deduction." That's the only time you would keep your paperwork for seven years.
Shred those old bills, too. If you really want to keep a copy, use a searchable scanner to make digital copies of everything. Then, turn on the e-bill option on your billing accounts so you don't get any more paper bills.
Many people wait until after New Year's to put away their holiday decorations. If you're one of them, great! Go through everything and toss anemic-looking wreaths, tangled tinsel, broken ornaments and tattered tablecloths.
I love books, don't get me wrong, but if you're running out of space, then it's time to purge. Pack up the books that people have gifted you and you'll never read. Then donate them to your local public library, add them to a neighborhood lending library or sell them on eBay.
Many people believe that you need to fill up each room to make it cozy, but too much stuff can just end up making a space less useful.
Chances are, you could probably do well with less furniture in your house. Go through each room and ask yourself if you really need that side table or that beat-up chair. Is that credenza really necessary? Then, call your local charity and schedule a time to pick up all of your extra furniture.