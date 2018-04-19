20 bathroom items you should throw away today

Any hair appliance with a worn or frayed cord needs to go in the trash. These are shock and fire hazards, so please, invest in a new dryer, straightener or curling iron. Here are some ways to protect your cords in the future.
No expiration date? Throw out anything over a year old to be on the safe side. While you're at it, toss anything you haven't used in over a year, too, even if it isn't expired if your storage is cramped. You haven't used it in 12 months so it isn't likely you'll use it anytime soon.
Take a peek in your medicine cabinet, as well. Go through and flush any pills, antacids, laxatives, cold medicines, etc., that are expired. Don't stop at the bathroom, clear out any expired meds in the kitchen, too.
Like other creams, lotions, medicines and the like in your bathroom, sunscreen expires, too. If you can't find an expiration date, the Mayo Clinic recommends that you throw out sunscreen after three years.
A lot of makeup products don't have expiration dates, so it's hard to tell when to start fresh. It's time cull your makeup collection when items start smelling strange, change color or change consistency.
Okay, I understand. You probably paid a lot for your contacts, so you don't want to throw away any expired ones. Those expired contacts can do anything from make your eyes itch like they're full of fire ants to seriously damaging your eyes, though. Don't chance it.
Art in a bathroom may look snazzy, but the humidity can make photos, drawings and paintings mildew and mold. Make sure any porous artwork in your bathroom is mold-free, then move it to a new location. Just toss anything that's moldy unless it is an investment piece. If it's worth some money, then take it to a professional restoration expert to be cleaned.
While we're at it, let's get rid of anything fuzzy that isn't a towel or a bath rug. Toilet cozies and fluffy toilet rugs are good places for germs to grow, especially when they get moist from humidity in the bathroom. Plus, a fluff-free bathroom is much more modern looking.