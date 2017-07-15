Our favorite superhero movies of all time

Based on the British comic by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett, "Tank Girl" (United Artists) isn't a typical superhero movie. Tank Girl (played by Lori Petty) doesn't have any superpowers but I love that she does have a killer sense of humor, a certain fearlessness facing danger, plenty of attitude and a boyfriend who happens to be a kangaroo-man hybrid. Plus she's not afraid to hop in her tank and plow over any villain (Malcolm McDowell) who dares to get on her bad side. She's like Mad Max, only a better dresser.
In the comics, Tank Girl is always in search of the rare beer -- in the movie, it's water that everyone is after. But in both the comics and the movie, Tank Girl has fun creating havoc in the desert alongside her friends Jet Girl (Naomi Watts), Sub Girl (Ann Cusack), T-Saint (Ice-T), Booga (Jeff Kober) and the rest of the kangaroo gang known as Rippers.
Director Rachel Talalay does a great job giving Tank Girl the kind of moxie on screen that I love her for in the comics. Plus the movie has a fantastic soundtrack that includes Devo, Hole, Bjork, L7, Joan Jett, Veruca Salt, Belly, Portishead, Bush and more.
- Bonnie Burton, contributing editor