Adam West, star of 1960s 'Batman,' dead at 88

Getty Images

Adam West, the actor who played the delightfully campy Batman in the famed '60s television series, has died at 88 of leukemia.

West's family announced the news on social media.

"He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather," their Facebook post reads. "There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years."

West's Batman had a cordial gentlemanliness, and forever played the straight man even when facing such bizarre villains as Ethel Merman's Lola Lasagne. Most recently, West's distinctive voice could be heard as the Mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island -- also named "Adam West" -- on the animated comedy "Family Guy."