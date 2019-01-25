Get ready for the first wave of Nvidia RTX gaming laptops

CNET también está disponible en español.

A big change for PC gaming

In the biggest update to mobile gaming graphics since 2016, versions of Nvidia's new RTX 20-series GPUs are launching in laptops today. Originally announced at CES 2019, this represents a generational leap over the previous GTX 1060, 1060, 1070 and 1080 models. 

These are the first laptops we've seen with the new graphics chips inside, and they'll be available to buy on or after Jan. 29. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nvidia
Alienware Area-51m

The look is streamlined despite its great heft and footprint. The body is made from a magnesium alloy and available in either white or matte black (called Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon), and it's easily the most sophisticated-looking Alienware to date. Although it's definitely not slim or light -- this is still a 17-inch, 8.5-pound monster.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
Asus Mothership

The Mothership takes some design cues from detachables like the Microsoft Surface, here standing tall so that it has airflow all around. You can detach and fold the relatively comfy keyboard, which connects via Wi-Fi or wire rather than high-latency Bluetooth.
 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
Acer Triton 900 and 700

With an interesting cantilevered hinged design, the new $4,000 Predator Triton 900 comes equipped with a 17-inch 4K display, eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 GPU series. For a mere $1,800, you can get the Triton 700, a more traditional clamshell version. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
Asus Zephyrus GX701

The slim Zephyrus is also getting an RTX update. Like previous versions, this gaming laptop has a bottom panel that rises up when the clamshell is open, giving the GPU more room for cooling. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETSee More
Clevo P960

Did you know most gaming laptops from smaller boutique PC companies are built on base models from Clevo and other OEMs? Look for this model to show up under several brand names this year. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
MSI GS65 Stealth

MSI is a pioneer of slim gaming laptops, and an early adopter of RTX GPUs. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
MSI GS75 Stealth

A larger version of the Stealth, with a separate number pad. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Evan Miller/CNET
MSI GE75 Raider

This colorful 17-inch RTX laptop from MSI can handle the full-power (not Max-Q) RTX 2080. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Goldman/CNET
HP Omen 15

This laptop has the same name and same look as last year's Omen 15, but now adds RTX graphics. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
Thunderobot

You're probably not going to find Thunderobot laptops in the US, but this Chinese brand (owned by Haier) is in on the first wave of RTX laptops. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Razer Blade Advanced 15

The Blade is getting an RTX upgrade, which is impressive given its slim body. Prototype designs also feature OLED and 240Hz displays, but don't hold your breath for those. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
Acer Triton 500

Skip the cantilevered hinge on the more expensive Triton 900 and get this more traditional design instead for about half the cost. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
Alienware m15

The recent slim m15 from Alienware is getting RTX graphics, but it's also adding...

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
Alienware m17

...A larger 17-inch model, and probably one of the slimmest 17-inch gaming laptops you can buy. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Origin PC Evo16-S

Here's an actual new idea in laptop design. Not a 15-inch screen or a 17-inch screen, but a 16-inch screen. It's so crazy, it just might work. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
Lenovo Legion Y740 and Y540

From the outside, these look just like the similarly named models from last year. But inside, the old GTX chips have been swapped for newer RTX ones. These aren't the thinnest or most high-design, but I like their sturdy construction and excellent keyboards. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
Samsung Odyssey2

Samsung's new RTX gaming laptop has a unique hinge that lifts the screen up higher for a better view. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Goldman/CNETRead the article
Many more RTX laptops to come

For more on all the great laptops we saw, check out our CES 2019 laptop roundup and hands-on video here

Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNETRead the article
