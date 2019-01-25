Get ready for the first wave of Nvidia RTX gaming laptops

The look is streamlined despite its great heft and footprint. The body is made from a magnesium alloy and available in either white or matte black (called Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon), and it's easily the most sophisticated-looking Alienware to date. Although it's definitely not slim or light -- this is still a 17-inch, 8.5-pound monster.
The Mothership takes some design cues from detachables like the Microsoft Surface, here standing tall so that it has airflow all around. You can detach and fold the relatively comfy keyboard, which connects via Wi-Fi or wire rather than high-latency Bluetooth.
With an interesting cantilevered hinged design, the new $4,000 Predator Triton 900 comes equipped with a 17-inch 4K display, eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 GPU series. For a mere $1,800, you can get the Triton 700, a more traditional clamshell version.
From the outside, these look just like the similarly named models from last year. But inside, the old GTX chips have been swapped for newer RTX ones. These aren't the thinnest or most high-design, but I like their sturdy construction and excellent keyboards.