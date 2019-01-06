Asus ROG Mothership and Zephyrus gaming laptops make an impact at CES 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

The Mothership is a daring take on the desktop-replacement gaming laptop, with a separable, foldable keyboard and Microsoft Surface-like kickstand.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

While incorporating Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series graphics, the Zephyrus models remain slim. Asus added a 17-inch model to the family for 2019.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531

The updated model of the 15-inch Max-Q notebook packs in more power but retains its slim profile.

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

