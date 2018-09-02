Galaxy Note 9 under the macro lens

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • note-9
  • 24-samsung-galaxy-note-9-promo
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9-3223
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • note-9
  • 09-samsung-galaxy-note-9

The Galaxy Note 9 seems simple at first. You have a large screen. Elegantly curved sides. A digital S Pen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

But when you really lean in to take a look is when you can really appreciate the engineering and precision that goes into creating such a powerful, beautiful computing device.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Like the pixels you can now see in this high-resolution screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

You can really begin to see how those curved edges meet along the phone's slim spine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The speaker grille looks matte black when you see it from afar. Up close, you can make out the cross-hatch pattern set into the phone's glass face.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Peering in reveals the metal contacts on either side of the USB-C port.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Although the Note 9 has boxier edges than the Galaxy S9, there's still plenty of curve here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Look at the way the edge tapers into the side.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

From this distance, you probably can't see any scratches the phone picked up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

This close up, it's plain how the abrasion cuts into the Note 9's Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Here you have the volume rocker and Bixby button, which calls up Samsung's take on the virtual sidekick.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

You can almost see the finish next to the button.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The Note 9 is so reflective, that lighting can change the way the color appears. In studio lighting, this dark blue phone appears purple.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The camera mount isn't perfectly flush with the phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

There's a bumper, a ridge even, that rims the camera module as it rises from the backing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Your Note 9's camera is watching you.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
16
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Here's what the front-facing camera looks like up close.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
17
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

You'd never guess there was so much texture on a smooth glass backing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
18
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Here's what the S Pen looks like when it first pops out of its holster.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

It must be perfectly measured and machined to fit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The color on the blue pen top glitters with purple undertones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
21
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

You can see how the gap around the S Pen button could catch dust, crumbs and other gunk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
22
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The S Pen's plastic pen tip looks almost fuzzy. It has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
23
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The S Pen isn't perfectly round. You can see the planes that help keep it from rolling off a table or desk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
24
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The S Pen's empty holster looks like a deep, dark pit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
25
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The Note 9 has a second speaker (the four vertical pill-shaped holes you see), just like the Galaxy S9 phones. This helps make audio like speakerphone and music playback loud.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
26
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Another look into the top of the S Pen (left), second speaker grille (middle) and USB-C port.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
27
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

note-9-macro-day-2-2

Samsung is one of few phonemakers to keep the headphone jack. You can see the metal contacts inside.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
28
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The area to the right of the two camera lenses contains the LED flash and the heart rate monitor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
29
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Here's what's really going on in there.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
30
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Can you see the yellow X inside the lens?

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
31
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Viewed from the side, the heart rate monitor has quite a bit of circuitry stuffed into a teeny tiny space.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
32
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

While the fingerprint sensor feels smooth to the touch, you can see that it's not entirely slick.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
33
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

You eyes can't focus this closely on the logo printed on the Note 9's back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
34
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

I did not expect to see all those horizontal lines to show through the smooth glass on top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
35
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Pop! The SIM card slot once you've pushed in the SIM card ejector tool.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
36
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

This open slot could fit a microSD card, or a second SIM, in some markets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
37
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

This is what the belly of your SIM card really looks like.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
38
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

The Note 9's seriously reflective.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
39
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com

Get to know the phone even better in our full Galaxy Note 9 review and by learning these best Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks you should learn right now.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
40
of 40
Read Full Review
$999.99 at Amazon.com
Now Reading

Galaxy Note 9 under the macro lens

Up Next

iPhone 2018: Most-wanted features

Latest Stories

iPhone XS: Ten S, Excess or Xtra Small? Welcome to iPhone's 2018 naming problem

iPhone XS: Ten S, Excess or Xtra Small? Welcome to iPhone's 2018 naming problem

by
Google knows where you are
6:00

Google knows where you are

by
New 2018 iPhone XS, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9: All of the rumors on specs, release date, price

New 2018 iPhone XS, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9: All of the rumors on specs, release date, price

by
California lawmakers give thumbs-up to 'gold standard' net neutrality bill

California lawmakers give thumbs-up to 'gold standard' net neutrality bill

by
Did you buy the wrong speaker?

Did you buy the wrong speaker?

by
Do hyper clean LPs sound better?

Do hyper clean LPs sound better?

by