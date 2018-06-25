Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 HD security cameras venture outside

CNET también está disponible en español.
Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 is an indoor-outdoor 1080p HD security camera.
It comes with magnetic mounts that you can attach to a wall (or other surface) using the included hardware.
The Arlo Pro 2 is battery powered.
The base station connects to your router and has a built-in siren.
I don't find the siren especially helpful since it's inside (and your Arlo Pro 2 camera is likely outside), but it could at least alert you inside to something happening outside.
Connect the included adapter to charge the Arlo Pro 2.
You can get the cameras in packs -- we tested the $480 (£345, AU$799) Netgear Arlo Pro 2 two-pack and base station.
Here's a close-up of the included adapter.