Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 HD security cameras venture outside

Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 is an indoor-outdoor 1080p HD security camera.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 7
Read Full Review
$170.00 at Amazon.com

It comes with magnetic mounts that you can attach to a wall (or other surface) using the included hardware.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 7
Read Full Review
$170.00 at Amazon.com

The Arlo Pro 2 is battery powered.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 7
Read Full Review
$170.00 at Amazon.com

The base station connects to your router and has a built-in siren. 

I don't find the siren especially helpful since it's inside (and your Arlo Pro 2 camera is likely outside), but it could at least alert you inside to something happening outside. 

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 7
Read Full Review
$170.00 at Amazon.com

Connect the included adapter to charge the Arlo Pro 2. 

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
5
of 7
Read Full Review
$170.00 at Amazon.com

You can get the cameras in packs -- we tested the $480 (£345, AU$799) Netgear Arlo Pro 2 two-pack and base station. 

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 7
Read Full Review
$170.00 at Amazon.com

Here's a close-up of the included adapter. 

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 7
Read Full Review
$170.00 at Amazon.com
