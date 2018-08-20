Microsoft's mission to code for all

CNET también está disponible en español.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella listens to a group of employees describe their project at the company's annual hackathon in Redmond, Washington. Microsoft calls the event the "largest private hackathon on the planet." 

The massive gathering of coders takes place on the company's campus in three air conditioned tents, each the size of a football field.

It's a sprawling festival-like atmosphere, where thousands of programmers -- in row after row of tables, laptops and wires -- brainstorm and bring their ideas to life.

Projects range from art and design concepts to word processing, financial tools and accessibility products.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella bounces ideas with one of the coders.

Groups huddle together exchanging ideas in a fast-paced, free-form hacker think tank.

Teams gather around whiteboards and monitors to conceptualize their projects.

This view gives some idea of the size of one of the tents. 

A T-shirt from Microsoft's accessibility team.

Nadella stops to chat with a programmer to hear about her accessibility project.

One of the massive tents housing the hackathon on the Microsoft campus states a simple goal of the work inside. "Hack For Good."

More teams at Microsoft's hackathon. 

A whiteboard displays one team's thoughts on a project to use the Xbox and its new Adaptive Controller for broader medical applications.

Here's one way to give programmers a sugar rush. 

A group huddles around a monitor to look at the results of their work.

One of the official mascots of the event. This year, Microsoft used Transformers-inspired characters.

Some groups prefer to work outside, in fresh air. 

CEO Satya wanders through the tents to hear employees' ideas and see what they're working on.

Supplies stations throughout the event provide wires, clips, pens and paper.

A vision impaired programmer touches the monitor with his face so he can read his code.

Nadella listens to a team describe their project on digital tattoos .

This is a proof-of-concept example of the digital tattoo project.

These tiny robot toys were an in-demand souvenir at the hackathon.

A real-world example of Microsoft's goal of inclusivity and accessibility.

More teams hard at work on their ideas.

Rows and rows of laptops, wires and monitors. 

Teams of all sizes came together in Redmon. 

