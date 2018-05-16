Inside Microsoft's lab with the Xbox Adaptive Controller

The $99 Xbox Adaptive Controller is designed to help gamers with disabilities play games however they can. An array of 19 customizable ports lets players plug switches, buttons, pressure sensitive tubes and other gear in the base and control any function a standard controller.
Mike Luckett, US Army Retired, Captain, left, is using the new Accessibility Controller at Microsoft's Inclusive Tech Lab at the company's Redmond, WA headquarters.
The Adatptive Controller features 19 AUX jacks on the back which can be used to customize a player's controls.
An array of accessories which plug into the new Adaptive Controller enable gamers to customize the controls however they like - the X button may be a foot pad, or the Y button may be a mouth-operated control.
Here, Luckett is playing using a standard Xbox controller in conjunction with the new Adaptive Controller.
Two of the available button accessories which can be used to customize the Adaptive Controller gaming experience.
Mike Luckett playing Xbox using the new Adaptive Controller last week.
"We're coming up on 2 billion people playing video games on this planet," Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft's Xbox team, said last week. "As an industry, when you start to hit that kind of impact act in terms of the broad base of people that interact with your art form, I do think we have a social responsibility."
Prototype sketches of the Microsoft Adaptive Controller as it was being designed.
One of many Adaptive Controller prototypes which were worked and reworked with the help of disabled gamers and healthcare professionals.
The new Microsoft Adaptive Controller
The new Microsoft Adaptive Controller
The array of AUX ports on the new Microsoft Adaptive Controller used to customized the gameplay controls.
Mike Luckett inside Microsoft's Inclusive Tech Lab.
Microsoft's Adaptive Controller undergoing quality control testing at the company's headquarters.
Microsoft's Adaptive Controller undergoing quality control testing at the company's headquarters.
