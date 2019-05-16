Marvel meets Game of Thrones and Star Wars in this dungeon home theater

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
This is Ike. No, he's not from The North. He hails from Brisbane, Australia, and he says his "home-theater man-cave shows my geekiness and love for science fiction, fantasy and music."
"This is my dream sanctuary where I get to relax and enjoy watching TV, listening to music, playing in a band," Ike says.
The TV is a 75-inch Panasonic Viera LED TV that Ike says has "very good black rendering, comparable to modern OLED TVs."
His Star Wars collection includes a 48-inch Storm Trooper with motion sensor, a Kylo Ren helmet and, of course, R2 and C3PO.
The TV from another angle.
With the backdrop canvas, these Star Wars craft look more like they're actually flying in space. The Millennium Falcon is a vintage model that's 2 feet long. Ike "won it" in an online bidding war.
Tie Fighter.
Sound is provided by a Dolby Atmos-enabled 7.2 speaker system. The speakers are a combination of JBL Venue series and Dali Concept series.
On the right side of the TV area he has his Marvel display shelf and a collection of musical instruments that include keyboards, various electric guitars and an electronic drum kit.
The Marvel collection up close. The shield is not real vibranium.
His collection of DVDs, Blu-ray and 4K discs. Substantial, but Ike's no Cinema Sicko.
Guitar collection.
Drum set.
Roland keyboard.
There's even room for a few shots of Ike's family.
These are band PA speakers for when he gets together with his mates for jam sessions.
His 48-inch Darth Vader also has a motion sensor. The Storm Trooper fiberglass helmet on top of the JBL stage speaker is wearable, as is the Mandalorian helmet.
Closeup of Darth Vader.
A little anime for good measure.
Ike's "prime" display items: Life-size Iron Man Mark 42 and Mark 43 with lights. Behind them are a second Captain America shield (also not vibranium) and Thor's Mjolnir hammer.
The Game of Thrones section. And you thought White Walkers were spooky.
Full Game of Thrones display.
Battery-powered dancing Baby Groot next to Antman and The Wasp figurines.
And that's it, folks. We'll leave you with another look at Ike's seating area and side/back of the room.
If you want to see more Show Us Yours showcases
, we have plenty more here
.
And if you want your home theater featured on CNET, please submit photos of it here. We're always looking to publish more showcases.