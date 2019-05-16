Marvel meets Game of Thrones and Star Wars in this dungeon home theater

CNET también está disponible en español.

This is Ike. No, he's not from The North. He hails from Brisbane, Australia, and he says his "home-theater man-cave shows my geekiness and love for science fiction, fantasy and music."

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
1
of 24

"This is my dream sanctuary where I get to relax and enjoy watching TV, listening to music, playing in a band," Ike says.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
2
of 24

The TV is a 75-inch Panasonic Viera LED TV that Ike says has "very good black rendering, comparable to modern OLED TVs."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
3
of 24

His Star Wars collection includes a 48-inch Storm Trooper with motion sensor, a Kylo Ren helmet and, of course, R2 and C3PO.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
4
of 24

The TV from another angle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
5
of 24

With the backdrop canvas, these Star Wars craft look more like they're actually flying in space. The Millennium Falcon is a vintage model that's 2 feet long. Ike "won it" in an online bidding war.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
6
of 24

Tie Fighter.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
7
of 24

Sound is provided by a Dolby Atmos-enabled 7.2 speaker system. The speakers are a combination of JBL Venue series and Dali Concept series.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
8
of 24

On the right side of the TV area he has his Marvel display shelf and a collection of musical instruments that include keyboards, various electric guitars and an electronic drum kit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
9
of 24

The Marvel collection up close. The shield is not real vibranium.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
10
of 24

His collection of DVDs, Blu-ray and 4K discs. Substantial, but Ike's no Cinema Sicko.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
11
of 24

Guitar collection.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
12
of 24

Drum set.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
13
of 24

Roland keyboard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
14
of 24

There's even room for a few shots of Ike's family.

Read the article
Published:Caption:
15
of 24

These are band PA speakers for when he gets together with his mates for jam sessions.

Read the article
Published:Caption:
16
of 24

His 48-inch Darth Vader also has a motion sensor. The Storm Trooper fiberglass helmet on top of the JBL stage speaker is wearable, as is the Mandalorian helmet.

Read the article
Published:Caption:
17
of 24

Closeup of Darth Vader.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
18
of 24

A little anime for good measure.

Read the article
Published:Caption:
19
of 24

Ike's "prime" display items: Life-size Iron Man Mark 42 and Mark 43 with lights. Behind them are a second Captain America shield (also not vibranium) and Thor's Mjolnir hammer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:
20
of 24

The Game of Thrones section. And you thought White Walkers were spooky.

Read the article
Published:Caption:
21
of 24

Full Game of Thrones display.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
22
of 24

Battery-powered dancing Baby Groot next to Antman and The Wasp figurines.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
23
of 24

And that's it, folks. We'll leave you with another look at Ike's seating area and side/back of the room.

If you want to see more Show Us Yours showcases , we have plenty more here .

And if you want your home theater featured on CNET, please submit photos of it here. We're always looking to publish more showcases.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ike/CNET
24
of 24
Marvel meets Game of Thrones and Star Wars in this dungeon home theater

Star Trek mega-fan boldly goes where no home theater owner has gone before

