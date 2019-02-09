This cinema sicko built something insane in his basement

David says he's been a collector of cinematic media since 2001 with "the purchase of my first DVD." Over the past 18 years, he's amassed what he says is "one of the largest personal collections of cinematic media in the world, spanning 41 different cinematic formats."
In 2016, after opening an online retro store, he says he left the comfort of a steady job to take on Cinema Sickness full time. Call him crazy -- or call him sick -- but he hasn't looked back.
View from the couch of his theater setup showing his two main TVs: A 65-inch 4K TV and 32-inch Sony WEGA tube TV. There's also a smaller 26-inch display and pull-down projector screen above the 65-inch TV that he rarely uses because it's a bit of a chore to get his old projectors up and running.
He's had three different libraries over the years, starting with the spare bedroom of a condo, before moving into his current house. Initially, everything was once again built into a spare bedroom. That was until he finally realized he was running out of space and decided to spend some money on converting the basement into the ultimate library/theater he'd always wanted.
While the library is his home theater, he's still working on setting up a proper surround system in the basement. He had a 5.1 system built into the rafters when he first built the library, but a year ago he rearranged the entire setup of the library and took them down. He has a small child who he doesn't want to wake up with thumping bass, so the surround sound is on hold for now.