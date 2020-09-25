LG Wing: A closer look at LG's quirky swiveling phone

Unveiled at a virtual presser earlier on Sept. 14, the LG Wing 5G is a phone that has two screens, one of which swivels on top of the other to form a T-shape design. In the US it will be available first on Verizon, then AT&T in the fall and T-Mobile.
The phone is the first of LG's Explorer Project, a company endeavor that aims to bring more experimental designs to LG phones. More phones are sure to come, however, as LG also teased an extendable phone with a pull-out display on the same day it launched the Wing.
The phone is 0.43 inch (10.92mm) thick, which is slimmer (relatively) to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 when it's folded (0.54 inch). Though that's not completely gargantuan, it's definitely thicker and heavier than the average phone.
One advantage of the two screens is multitasking, and you can choose two apps to show up on the screens. If you're in a car, for example, the top screen can have Maps for navigation and the bottom screen has music controls.
The phone has three rear cameras, one of which includes a gimbal inside. This is similar to the Vivo X50 Pro and it's used to stabilize and balance video even when you're moving around a lot. LG also added software improvements so you can pan and tilt the camera around on different axes and the footage will keep steady.
LG is no stranger to trying out new things. In 2016, it released the modular LG G5, which let you swap out key hardware components, like the battery, for other accessories. Before that, in 2014 there was the G Flex, a 6-inch phone with a contoured display.
