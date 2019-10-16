Oppo Reno 2 series packs a pop-up camera for a cut price

CNET también está disponible en español.

Oppo has taken the wraps off its latest Reno 2 phone. This Android device comes with a slick-looking, shiny back; multiple cameras and a nifty pop-up selfie camera. 

It's got a decent spec lineup, and while the company hasn't confirmed pricing yet, it's expected to be along the same lines as the existing Oppo Reno, which currently sells for around £450 (converts to $569, AU$842). 

That makes it a very affordable handset and a potentially compelling option for those of you not willing to stomach the prices for the latest iPhone 11 Pro. 

The pop-up selfie cam is one of the coolest features on the Reno 2. It comes up from the side, slanting like a shark's fin. 

Pretty snazzy, right?

The camera setup includes a super-wide lens and a 48mp camera that allows for 5x zoom.

Because of the pop-up camera, there's no need for a notch on the front.

It runs the older Android 9 Pie, rather than the latest version 10. 

The Reno 2 is joined by the Reno 2Z -- a similar-looking phone that comes with slightly cut-down specs and a more affordable price tag.

