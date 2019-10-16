Oppo Reno 2 series packs a pop-up camera for a cut price

Oppo has taken the wraps off its latest Reno 2 phone. This Android device comes with a slick-looking, shiny back; multiple cameras and a nifty pop-up selfie camera.

It's got a decent spec lineup, and while the company hasn't confirmed pricing yet, it's expected to be along the same lines as the existing Oppo Reno, which currently sells for around £450 (converts to $569, AU$842).

That makes it a very affordable handset and a potentially compelling option for those of you not willing to stomach the prices for the latest iPhone 11 Pro.