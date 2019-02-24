Lenovo's new consumer laptops bring a load of welcome options

CNET también está disponible en español.
All-aluminum chassis, slim display bezels and other niceties reach the mainstream.
The new IdeaPad S540, S440 and C340 come with features like a rotating display, a fingerprint scanner...
Lenovo used MWC 2019 here in Barcelona to announce a trio of new consumer laptops. From left to right are the IdeaPad S540, IdeaPad S440 and IdeaPad C340.
The S340 comes in two sizes -- 14 and 15 inches -- and weighs as little as 3.72 pounds (1.69 kg). It has Lenovo's RapidCharge technology and you can choose from a handful of color options.
The C340 has a rotating display that can switch between four modes: laptop, tablet, tent and stand.
The C340's screen also comes in 14- or 15-inch sizes.
Options on the C340 include a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader.
The C340's glass fiber top cover also comes in a range of colors.
Depending on how you configure it, the C340 weighs between 3.61 pounds and 4.41 pounds.
Port options on the C340 include USB, USB Type-C, a card reader, HDMI and a stereo headphone jack.
Last on Lenovo's list is the S540. Lenovo says the bezels are 25 percent smaller than the previous generation.
Choose from unusual colors on the S540 such as Abyss Blue, Copper and Mineral Gray.
You can configure the S540 with either integrated graphics or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or MX250 GPU.
Like Lenovo's business laptops, the S540 also has a privacy shutter for the webcam to ensure that you're not being recorded without your permission.
The S540 weighs as little as 3.3 pounds and is as slim as 0.62 inches (15.7 mm).