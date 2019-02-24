Lenovo's new consumer laptops bring a load of welcome options

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-12
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-10
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-13
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-2
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-3
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-9
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-4
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-5
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-11
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-6
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-7
  • lenovo-s340-s540-c340-mwc-2019-8

Lenovo used MWC 2019 here in Barcelona to announce a trio of new consumer laptops. From left to right are the IdeaPad S540, IdeaPad S440 and IdeaPad C340.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1
of 13

The S340 comes in two sizes -- 14 and 15 inches -- and weighs as little as 3.72 pounds (1.69 kg). It has Lenovo's RapidCharge technology and you can choose from a handful of color options. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
2
of 13

The C340 has a rotating display that can switch between four modes: laptop, tablet, tent and stand.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
3
of 13

The C340's screen also comes in 14- or 15-inch sizes.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
4
of 13

Options on the C340 include a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
5
of 13

The C340's glass fiber top cover also comes in a range of colors.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
6
of 13

Depending on how you configure it, the C340 weighs between 3.61 pounds and 4.41 pounds.  

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
7
of 13

Port options on the C340 include USB, USB Type-C, a card reader, HDMI and a stereo headphone jack.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 13

Last on Lenovo's list is the S540. Lenovo says the bezels are 25 percent smaller than the previous generation. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
9
of 13

Choose from unusual colors on the S540 such as Abyss Blue, Copper and Mineral Gray.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
10
of 13

You can configure the S540 with either integrated graphics or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or MX250 GPU.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
of 13

Like Lenovo's business laptops, the S540 also has a privacy shutter for the webcam to ensure that you're not being recorded without your permission.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
of 13

The S540 weighs as little as 3.3 pounds and is as slim as 0.62 inches (15.7 mm).

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
of 13
