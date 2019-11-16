The biggest toy from the year you were born

Yes, you can still buy these

What's the toy you miss the most from your childhood? And how many of these do you remember? We're going back through 50 years of America's buzziest, most talked-about toys, with the help of the Strong National Museum of Play, which provided this list.

We'll start with 1969, the year of the Snoopy Astronaut.

With his jaunty bubble helmet and air pack, Astronaut Snoopy is ready to play his part in moon-landing fever! Not sure the scarf will help much in the cold vacuum of space, though.