A set of Pokemon cards just sold for $107,000

Goldin Auctions

Pokemon Sword and Shield are just a few months away from release, and it fittingly appears Poke Fever has descended upon us. The latest example? A set of Pokemon trading cards has sold at auction for $107,000. In fairness, they're not just a bunch of any old Pokemon cards. This is a first-edition set of the first Pokemon cards printed in English back in 1999.

Charizard, Blastoise, Venasaur -- the gang is all there. Considering the cards an entire set, it's actually not an altogether crazy price for a collector to pay. Some of those cards, like Charizard, can sell for over $10,000 on their own. Hopefully the winner of the auction -- who outbid 12 others -- actually gets his prize, unlike the poor soul who paid $60,000 for a Pokemon card he never actually received.

If you're looking to rekindle your love of Pokemon but don't want to drop six digits on Pokemon cards, Pokemon Sword and Shield hit the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15. It's the first main-line Pokemon game to be developed from the ground up for a home console rather than a handheld, so get hype.